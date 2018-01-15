Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept introduced at NAIAS
15 January 2018 17:00:44
|Tweet
Lexus is using this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce us a futuristic crossover, that is scheduled to become the next flagship crossover for the Japanese brand.
The LF-1 concept could be powered by fuel cell, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, gasoline, or even all-electric. By around 2025, every Lexus model around the world will be available either as a dedicated electrified model, or have an electrified option.
The spirit of the LF-1 was created at CALTY Design Research in California. The design language is rooted in the simple yet elegant design concept dubbed “molten katana”.
Combined with a cabin that sits deep within the rear-wheel drive chassis and aggressive 22-inch wheels barely contained under bulging fenders, the LF-1 has a powerful stance.
The grille itself features a three-dimensional design with colors developed in-house by CALTY. Ridges radiating away from the central emblem suggest magnetism guiding metal filings into shape. There is no chrome, as the LF-1 instead uses LED lighting around the grille that greets you on arrival.
The front passenger space is far more open, with even fewer controls and a wide unobstructed dashboard. Those in back get the same seats as those in front with expansive legroom and individual display screens for adjusting the climate control or entertainment options.
The metallic interior trim is finished in the same champagne-tinted color as the exterior, but with a satin finish for a warmer feel. Accents around the instrument panel and on the steering wheel further enhance the cockpit feel for the driver. Additional metallic accents throughout the interior contrast with the dark Cocoa Bean leather trim and seats covered in Chiffon White perforated leather.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2005 Lexus LF-A ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2007 Lexus LF-A ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhpN/A
2008 Lexus LF-A Roadster ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhpN/A
2004 Lexus LF-C ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
2003 Lexus HPX ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
New Vehicles
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Concept Cars
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Custom Cars
MG3 receives new accessory pack in UK
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
MG tries to make the current MG3 more attractive this Christmas so is spicing up the range with some accessories. Whether you want some extra protection ...
Future Cars
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Market News
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Gadgets
Ford SYNC3 will offer Waze support
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
There are more and more drivers who want to use Waze inside their car, but without using the phone. So more and more manufacturers are making efforts ...
Various News
Mopar announces 200 Jeep Performance Parts for the new Wrangler
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...
We just saw the new generation Jeep Wrangler, ready to be shown in full during this year Los Angeles Motor Show, and Mopar, its customization division, ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
Tesla Model 3 clocked at 4.66 seconds for 0 to 60 mph
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...
Tesla Model 3 should be a succesful model. The car was reserved more than 400.000 times before the launch and now the production has begun. ...