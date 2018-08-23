Lexus LC Inspiration Concept will be launched at Pebble Beach

Lexus wants to mark its presence as the main sponsor of the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with the introduction of a specially designed concept, called LC Inspiration Series.





There are common threads that run throughout the Lexus Inspiration Series — bold designs and exclusive features which help to create an ultimate expression of our flagship coupe.

The second vehicle in Lexus’ Inspiration Series features Flare Yellow exterior paint and a unique set of black 21” forged alloy wheels. Their dark color contrasts with the vibrant yellow paint to give this LC an unmistakable look from any distance. A carbon fiber roof and an active rear spoiler round out the eye-catching elements of this striking coupe.

The interior of the LC Inspiration Series also gets several unique design elements. Bespoke Yellow door inserts made of Alcantara connect the exterior to the cabin while the touring seats feature semi-aniline leather with yellow stitching. That same stitching is also used on the instrument panel, console and glovebox to give the entire cabin a one-of-a-kind look.

The LC Inspiration Series concept is driven by a 471-horsepower, 5.0-liter V8 that sends its power to the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. It’s capable of delivering a 0-to-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds and up to 25 mpg on the highway.









