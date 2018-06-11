Lexus launches 10th Anniversary Edition for RC F and GS F

Lexus wanted to compete with BMW and Mercedes also when it comes to sporty cars, so it launched its F-Division 10 years ago. Now, in order to celebrate the 10 years anniversary, Lexus is introducing the 10th Anniversary Edition versions of the 2019 GS F sedan and 2019 RC F coupe.





Arriving at dealers this month, the GS F 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at $89,350, a $5,000 premium over the standard model. The RC F 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at $80,810, a $16,160 premium over the standard model. The total price includes the $9,000 10th Anniversary package in addition to the Performance Package, Triple Beam headlights and Intuitive Park Assist, options which are required.





Only 250 Lexus RC F 10th Anniversary Edition models will be offered for sale in the U.S. The GS F 10th Anniversary Edition will be even rarer, with only 100 available for sale in the U.S.

Both the GS F and RC F 10th Anniversary Edition cars come standard with a coat of matte finish Nebula Gray paint and contrasting 19-inch black polished wheels. The standard tires are Michelin Pilot Super Sports while the blue painted brake calipers are from Brembo.





In the RC F coupe, the front sport seats get blue leather with white accents along with a blue accented shift knob, steering wheel and instrument panel hood. An embossed headliner is also part of the package to give the coupe’s interior an even more personalized appearance.

For the GS F sedan, the front seats mimic those in the RC while the rear seats also get a splash of blue leather on the side bolsters. Additional blue carbon trim is used on the center console along with blue suede dash trim and blue seatbelt straps. There is additional blue leather trim on the steering wheel, console and shift knob, although the GS F doesn’t get the same embossed headliner as the RC F.





The 5.0-liter V8 in the GS F and RC F is engineered for low weight and high strength with forged connecting rods and titanium valves that allow a 7,300-rpm redline. Rated at 467 horsepower and 389 lb-ft of torque, it delivers as you would expect from such an engine.





Every GS F and RC F has a Drive Mode Select feature that gives the driver the ability to adjust multiple vehicle parameters. NORMAL mode provides the smoothest, most balanced ride quality and drivetrain performance. SPORT S adjusts the transmission shift points to deliver a more responsive feel and improved acceleration. The most aggressive Sport S+ mode goes one step further by adjusting the damper settings, steering assist, steering gear ratio and Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) system for maximum performance. A CUSTOM mode is also available to tailor each parameter individually.









