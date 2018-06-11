Lexus launches 10th Anniversary Edition for RC F and GS F
11 June 2018 04:54:42
|Tweet
Lexus wanted to compete with BMW and Mercedes also when it comes to sporty cars, so it launched its F-Division 10 years ago. Now, in order to celebrate the 10 years anniversary, Lexus is introducing the 10th Anniversary Edition versions of the 2019 GS F sedan and 2019 RC F coupe.
Arriving at dealers this month, the GS F 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at $89,350, a $5,000 premium over the standard model. The RC F 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at $80,810, a $16,160 premium over the standard model. The total price includes the $9,000 10th Anniversary package in addition to the Performance Package, Triple Beam headlights and Intuitive Park Assist, options which are required.
Only 250 Lexus RC F 10th Anniversary Edition models will be offered for sale in the U.S. The GS F 10th Anniversary Edition will be even rarer, with only 100 available for sale in the U.S.
Both the GS F and RC F 10th Anniversary Edition cars come standard with a coat of matte finish Nebula Gray paint and contrasting 19-inch black polished wheels. The standard tires are Michelin Pilot Super Sports while the blue painted brake calipers are from Brembo.
In the RC F coupe, the front sport seats get blue leather with white accents along with a blue accented shift knob, steering wheel and instrument panel hood. An embossed headliner is also part of the package to give the coupe’s interior an even more personalized appearance.
For the GS F sedan, the front seats mimic those in the RC while the rear seats also get a splash of blue leather on the side bolsters. Additional blue carbon trim is used on the center console along with blue suede dash trim and blue seatbelt straps. There is additional blue leather trim on the steering wheel, console and shift knob, although the GS F doesn’t get the same embossed headliner as the RC F.
The 5.0-liter V8 in the GS F and RC F is engineered for low weight and high strength with forged connecting rods and titanium valves that allow a 7,300-rpm redline. Rated at 467 horsepower and 389 lb-ft of torque, it delivers as you would expect from such an engine.
Every GS F and RC F has a Drive Mode Select feature that gives the driver the ability to adjust multiple vehicle parameters. NORMAL mode provides the smoothest, most balanced ride quality and drivetrain performance. SPORT S adjusts the transmission shift points to deliver a more responsive feel and improved acceleration. The most aggressive Sport S+ mode goes one step further by adjusting the damper settings, steering assist, steering gear ratio and Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM) system for maximum performance. A CUSTOM mode is also available to tailor each parameter individually.
Related Specs
2008 Lexus IS-FEngine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
2005 Lexus LF-A ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2007 Lexus LF-A ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhpN/A
2008 Lexus LF-A Roadster ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhpN/A
2004 Lexus LF-C ConceptEngine: V8N/AN/A
Skoda will launch 19 cars before 2020
Skoda is haveing a very good time in the market. Last year, the Czech car manufacturer managed to sell more than 1.2 million cars, a 6.6% increse compared ...
This is the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury concept
Daimler unveiled the all-new Vision Mercedes-Maybach Ultimate Luxury. The concept car will be showcased during the 2018 Beijing Motor Show, the event ...
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Hyundai teases its future hydrogen-powered SUV
Even if many manufacturers are considering fuel-cell alternatives not a viabile solution to combustion engines, Hyundai wants to believe that it already ...
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles deliver less cars in first quarter of 2018
After the first three months of 2018, Volkswagen continues to lead the sales in Europe. Not only for the passenger cars, but also for the commercial ones, ...
2018 GMC Terrain aerodynamics improved
When we refer to SUV's aerodynamics are not so important. The cars are usually boxy and big. GMC wanted more for its Terrain model. ...
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
This is for the third time in a row when Ford Mustang was named world's best selling sports car. Global Ford Mustang registrations in 2017 totalled 125,809 ...
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - First test run
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
These are the first four episodes of the Audi Q8 Unleashed campaign - the SUV will be unveiled on June 5
Audi has prepared a special marketing campaign to promote the upcoming Audi Q8. Named Q8 Unleashed, the experience is a mini-series with five episodes. ...
