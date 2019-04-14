Lexus ES recalled due to knee airbag problem
14 April 2019 06:31:37
|Tweet
After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety recall involving certain 2019 Model Year Lexus ES vehicles in the United States. Approximately 560 vehicles are involved in this recall.
During vehicle assembly, it is possible that the driver knee airbag may have not been properly fastened to the instrument panel. This could have an effect on the knee airbag deployment that can increase the risk of injury during a crash.
For all involved vehicles, Lexus dealers will inspect the driver knee airbag assembly and replace it with a new one, if necessary, at no cost to customers. Lexus will begin to notify owners by late April 2019.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
-
Skoda celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
Related Specs
2003 Lexus HPX ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm
2003 Lexus IS 430 ConceptEngine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs
2008 Lexus IS-FEngine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm
1994 Lexus Landau ConceptEngine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A
2005 Lexus LF-A ConceptN/AN/AN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...