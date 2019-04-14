Lexus ES recalled due to knee airbag problem

After the massive recall caused by Takata airbags, Toyota had a very good periods, with no major problems reported. Recently they have announced a safety recall involving certain 2019 Model Year Lexus ES vehicles in the United States. Approximately 560 vehicles are involved in this recall.





During vehicle assembly, it is possible that the driver knee airbag may have not been properly fastened to the instrument panel. This could have an effect on the knee airbag deployment that can increase the risk of injury during a crash.





For all involved vehicles, Lexus dealers will inspect the driver knee airbag assembly and replace it with a new one, if necessary, at no cost to customers. Lexus will begin to notify owners by late April 2019.













Tags: lexus es, lexus es recall, lexus es airbag

