Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday

Barry High went to his favorite dealership and ordered £100,000 Lexus LS 600h L for its 100th birthday. Barry is a loyal customers and in the last 16 years he ordered 25 cars from Lexus Cheltenham dealership.





When Lexus UK heard he was treating himself for his centenary, the brand created a one-off special edition just for him. As a result, the LS 600h L model comes with be-spoke pin-striping, chrome badges and special "100" script on the wings.





Just like the regular LS 600h, this model comes with an electric unit and a V8 5.0 liter gasoline engine. In total, the Japanese model has 445 horsepower and can do the not to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds.





"He has been purchasing Lexus' cars for years. Lexus is aware of this and wanted to do this for him, and Barry took us up on the offer. Once it came off the production line it was made into something special for him - it's a real one off. The day went very well indeed. The car was all under wraps and undercover when he arrived. There was a formal celebration and a toast of champagne – he was extremely pleased", senior sales executive at Cheltenham Lexus, Dean Cordell told Gloucestershire Live.





Tags: leuxs, lexus ls, lexus ls 600h

Posted in Lexus, Various News

Source: Lexus