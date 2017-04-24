Home » News » Lexus » Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday

Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday

24 April 2017 14:19:16

Barry High went to his favorite dealership and ordered £100,000 Lexus LS 600h L for its 100th birthday. Barry is a loyal customers and in the last 16 years he ordered 25 cars from Lexus Cheltenham dealership.

When Lexus UK heard he was treating himself for his centenary, the brand created a one-off special edition just for him. As a result, the LS 600h L model comes with be-spoke pin-striping, chrome badges and special "100" script on the wings. 

Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday
Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday Photos
Just like the regular LS 600h, this model comes with an electric unit and a V8 5.0 liter gasoline engine. In total, the Japanese model has 445 horsepower and can do the not to 100 km/h in just 6.3 seconds. 

"He has been purchasing Lexus' cars for years. Lexus is aware of this and wanted to do this for him, and Barry took us up on the offer. Once it came off the production line it was made into something special for him - it's a real one off. The day went very well indeed. The car was all under wraps and undercover when he arrived. There was a formal celebration and a toast of champagne – he was extremely pleased", senior sales executive at Cheltenham Lexus, Dean Cordell told Gloucestershire Live.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Lexus, Various News

Source: Lexus

Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday Photos (3 photos)
  • Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday
  • Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday
  • Lexus delivers one-off LS 600h L for loyal customer's 100th birthday

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Chevrolet Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles

    Chevrolet Bolt EV owners drive 4.5 million miles

  2. Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016

    Ford Mustang is the most popular sports car in the world in 2016

  3. FCA Group to deliver 500 additional Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Waymo

    FCA Group to deliver 500 additional Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid to Waymo

  4.  
  5. 2018 Honda Odyssey enters production in Alabama

    2018 Honda Odyssey enters production in Alabama

  6. 2017 Honda Civic Type R sets world record for FWD at the Nurburgring

    2017 Honda Civic Type R sets world record for FWD at the Nurburgring

  7. 2018 Subaru WRX US pricing announced

    2018 Subaru WRX US pricing announced

Related Specs

  1. 2003 Lexus HPX Concept

    Engine: V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 440.64 nm / 325 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  2. 2003 Lexus IS 430 Concept

    Engine: 3UZ -FE Aluminum V8, Power: 253.5 kw / 340 bhp, Torque: 406.75 nm / 300 ft lbs

  3. 2008 Lexus IS-F

    Engine: 2UR-GSE V8, Power: 309.5 kw / 415 bhp @ 6600 rpm, Torque: 503.01 nm / 371 ft lbs @ 5200 rpm

  4. 1994 Lexus Landau Concept

    Engine: Lexus GS300 V8, Power: 193.9 kw / 260.0 bhpN/A

  5. 2005 Lexus LF-A Concept

    N/AN/AN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

BMW enjoys record sales in 2017BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours raceBMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 - Spy videosTesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
Copyright CarSession.com