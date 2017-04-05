Lego McLaren 720S already created

We all got to know the new McLaren 720S during this year Geneva Motor Show, the place where it was officially unveiled. Now, just one month after the unveil, we also get the chance to see its Lego made brother.





It is already joining the legendary McLaren P1 in the LEGO Speed Champions range of model cars.





The LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S, accompanied by a car designer minifigure and design studio desk, complete with coffee cup, original design sketch and 3D-printed model car, will be available to buy from 1 June. Builders aged 7+ and supercar enthusiasts alike can show off their design skills and build this model, then put on a racing helmet and switch from supercar designer to racing driver.





The imagination and complexity required to create a representation of the aerodynamically shrink-wrapped, sculpted body shape of the 720S, meant that it took a LEGO designer a year to perfect and freeze the design of the new model.





The real McLaren 720S is powered by a new, twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine developing 720 horsepower, the new McLaren supercar accelerates from standstill to 200km/h (124mph) in just 7.8 seconds and has a maximum speed of 341km/h (212mph).





The LEGO Speed Champions McLaren 720S will be priced at £12.99. The new McLaren 720S available from McLaren retailers is a little more expensive, with prices starting at £208,600.









Tags: mclaren, mclaren 720, lego mclaren 720s, lego mclaren

Posted in McLaren, Various News