Last Rolls-Royce Phantom is a bespoke model
31 January 2017 19:20:46
The current Rolls-Royce Phantom has come to an end. The last unit of this model was produced and after 13 years of production is time to wave good bye to an iconic car. The last of its kind is a bespoke version and is painted in Blue Velvet.
The sedan comes with a nautical theme and was inspired by the ocean liners of the 1930s. According to Rolls-Royce, the movement of the sea has been replicated by the tone-on-tone embroidery applied onto the Powder Blue leather upholstery.
The clocks have been developed in order to mimic the radio clocks installed in the ocean liners. Here is a list with another special features: lambswool carpets, a twin coachline with an ocean liner motif, pinstripe tires and a solid silver Spirit of Ecstasy.
The new generation Phaton is likely to be unveiled during the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, while the Phantom Coupe and Drophead Coupe won't have another generation. According to Rolls-Royce, the Wraith and Dawn fulfilling those roles.
