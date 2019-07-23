Last McLaren 600 LT going for celebration
23 July 2019 15:57:36
McLaren built the 600LT with a full list of clients. Even so, the latest McLaren 600LT Coupé built at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking has the accolade of celebrating the 1,000th car to be sold by McLaren London, the first-ever McLaren Automotive retailer.
The landmark car, which features a portfolio of enhancements from McLaren Special Operations (MSO), was commissioned by the retailer and will shortly be available in the London showroom that first opened for business in June 2011.
MSO additions to this special 600LT Coupé include an MSO Bespoke Roof Scoop finished in Gloss Visual Carbon Fibre; MSO Defined Carbon Fibre Roof and Cantrails and an MSO Clubsport Pro Pack, which comprises Super-Lightweight Carbon Fibre Racing Seats, Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade, MSO Defined Front Fender Louvres, Titanium Wheel Bolts, an MSO Defined Harness Bar and MSO Defined 6-Point Harnesses. Two Carbon Fibre Exterior Upgrade Packs are also fitted, and unsprung weight is reduced with 10-Spoke Ultra-Lightweight Wheels finished in Gloss Black, contrasted with McLaren Orange brake calipers.
The headrests are embroidered with ‘600LT’ and the throttle pedal carries the same branding, engraved into the aluminium. The seat pads have been stitched in McLaren Orange and the same colour features on 12-o’clock mark of the Carbon Black Alcantara® Steering Wheel. Air conditioning – a no-cost option on this track-focused car – has been specified, as have parking sensors and a rear parking camera, vehicle lift and a Bowers & Wilkins 12-speaker audio system. Also installed is the McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system with lap time function and three cameras.
With 600LT Coupé now approaching conclusion, attention is now exclusively devoted to the limited-run 600LT Spider, the order book for which is filling fast. Both versions of the 600LT have been designed with a focus on track driving and benefit from reduced weight and optimised aerodynamics for absolute driver engagement.
The cars also have the added attraction of top-exit exhausts situated close behind occupants’ heads, amplifying the urgent soundtrack of the latest LT models. Like the Coupé, the Spider’s light weight makes the most of the 600PS generated by its 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine, with acceleration from 0-100km/h (62mph) achieved in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 324km/h (201mph) with the retractable hard-top in place.
