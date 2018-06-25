Largest gathering of Rolls Royce owners

It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view.





Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates the largest gathering of Rolls-Royces in the world this weekend at the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club Annual Rally and Concours d’Elegance. The spectacular setting of Burghley House, one of England’s finest Elizabethan Houses, in Stamford, Lincolnshire, will provide the perfect backdrop for over 1000 heritage and contemporary Rolls-Royces.





Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will honour the occasion with a significant display of Goodwood-built Phantom, Ghost, Wraith and Dawn motor cars. The collection will include Wraith Black Badge and several highly Bespoke models. The motor cars will be hosted by a team from the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, including craftsmen and women, graduates and apprentices.





This year’s event also features a tribute to the 1948 Earl’s Court Motor Show, which celebrates the return to vehicle manufacture after World War II. A contemporary Rolls-Royce Wraith will feature in the exhibition, as a ‘car of the future’, alongside a period Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith.





The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club caters for anyone with an interest in the motor car products of Rolls-Royce. From just 11 people at the inaugural meeting in 1957, membership is now approaching 10,000, making it the largest club of its kind in the world.









