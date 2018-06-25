Home » News » Rolls Royce » Largest gathering of Rolls Royce owners
Largest gathering of Rolls Royce owners
25 June 2018 17:56:00
|Tweet
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars celebrates the largest gathering of Rolls-Royces in the world this weekend at the Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club Annual Rally and Concours d’Elegance. The spectacular setting of Burghley House, one of England’s finest Elizabethan Houses, in Stamford, Lincolnshire, will provide the perfect backdrop for over 1000 heritage and contemporary Rolls-Royces.
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars will honour the occasion with a significant display of Goodwood-built Phantom, Ghost, Wraith and Dawn motor cars. The collection will include Wraith Black Badge and several highly Bespoke models. The motor cars will be hosted by a team from the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, including craftsmen and women, graduates and apprentices.
This year’s event also features a tribute to the 1948 Earl’s Court Motor Show, which celebrates the return to vehicle manufacture after World War II. A contemporary Rolls-Royce Wraith will feature in the exhibition, as a ‘car of the future’, alongside a period Rolls-Royce Silver Wraith.
The Rolls-Royce Enthusiasts’ Club caters for anyone with an interest in the motor car products of Rolls-Royce. From just 11 people at the inaugural meeting in 1957, membership is now approaching 10,000, making it the largest club of its kind in the world.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2004 Rolls-Royce 100EX ConceptEngine: V16N/AN/A
2006 Rolls-Royce 101EX ConceptEngine: Phantom V12, Power: 337.8 kw / 453 bhp @ 5350 rpm, Torque: 719.94 nm / 531 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
1936 Rolls-Royce 20/25 Shooting BrakeEngine: Inline-6, Power: 18.9 kw / 25.3 bhpN/A
2000 Rolls-Royce Corniche ConvertibleEngine: V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 738 nm / 544.3 ft lbs @ 2300 rpm
2000 Rolls-Royce Park WardEngine: V12, Power: 243.1 kw / 326.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Renault Kadjar Dynamique SE Nav introduced in UK
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Renault is trying to increase the appeal of the current Kadjar with a special edition, available only on the UK market. The compact crossover is now available ...
Concept Cars
Polestar 1 makes European debut in Geneva
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
It was first unveiled in Asia, Volvo's biggest market and now makes it European premiere during Geneva Motor Show. The Polestar 1 landed on the Old Continent. ...
Custom Cars
Skoda Superb offered with bullet resistant armour
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
We usually see Mercedes, Rolls Royce or Bentley models that ar transformed in armoured vehicles for people who fear for their safety. Until now, we did ...
Future Cars
Skoda Fabia update scheduled for Geneva debut
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...
For the last three years was one of the best sold cars in Skoda range. Fabia is also responsible for current Skoda success and sales record. To keep up ...
Market News
McLaren celebrates 15.000 units produced
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
The dream of building a really fast car started with the McLaren F1, but then it faded away. Seven years ago, the light was on and McLaren was decided ...
Gadgets
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Various News
Largest gathering of Rolls Royce owners
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view. ...
It is quite difficult to see a Rolls Royce on the street, as the car os vary rare and exclusive. So to see all the cars in one place is quite a view. ...
Motorsports
Bentley Bentayga heads for a world record at Pikes Peak
Pikes Peak is no longer a race that attracts only US manufacturers and fans. It became a race to the clouds for all those who want to prove something ...
Pikes Peak is no longer a race that attracts only US manufacturers and fans. It became a race to the clouds for all those who want to prove something ...
Videos
This old BMW X5 is the perfect machine for off-road - Video
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...
A team from Russia found a totaled BMW X5 and rather than letting waste away in a junk yard they cut and weld the German machine in order to deliver a ...