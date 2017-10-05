Home » News » Land Rover » Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
Land Rover Discovery transformed in a mobile kitchen for Jamie Oliver
5 October 2017 10:36:05
Ever imagined a car being transformed in a mobile kitchen. We said car, not van, so the challenge is very difficult. Not so difficult for Chef and TV personality Jamie Oliver and Jaguar Land Rover. They have the ultimate kitchen on four wheels. Jamie’s bespoke family SUV comes with a host of cooking features including a slow-cooker, barbecue, ice cream maker, olive oil dispenser and will even churn butter as you drive.
Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) worked with lifelong Land Rover fan and customer, Jamie, to bring his vision to life. The result is the only Discovery in the world that has a toaster in the centre console and a rotisserie driven by the power take off. Other ingenious features include a slow-cooker that sits beside the engine, a pasta maker, a gas hob and a deployable dining table and worktop. There is even a herb garden and spice rack in the rear windows.
Jamie Oliver said: “I gave Land Rover a massive challenge to create the ultimate kitchen on wheels. I dreamt big and asked for a lot, and what they’ve done has blown my mind. I didn’t think they’d actually be able to put a slow-cooker next to the engine and an olive oil dispenser in the boot, but they did. The result is an amazing Discovery, tailored perfectly for me and the family – we love it. This unique creation means we can take our culinary adventures to the next level.”
