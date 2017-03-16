Home » News » Land Rover » Land Rover Discovery Project Hero created to save lives
Land Rover Discovery Project Hero created to save lives
16 March 2017 18:40:15
Jaguar Land Rover Special vehicle Operations delivers not only highly exclusive cars with a high level of customisation. Once in a while they also design vehicles that will help community.
They now have created a bespoke version of the new Land Rover Discovery for use by the Austrian Red Cross. ‘Project Hero’ was presented to the world’s media for the first time at the Geneva Motor Show.
Project Hero is an advanced communication vehicle, created to support Jaguar Land Rover’s partnership with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the world’s largest humanitarian network.
Project Hero is the first with a roof-mounted drone. A fully integrated landing system featuring self-centring and magnetic retention technology is a world-first that enables the drone to land on Project Hero when the vehicle is in motion.
With the drone airborne, live footage can be transmitted to the Red Cross’s emergency response teams, helping them respond more quickly and effectively to landslides, earthquakes, floods and avalanches.
Project Hero is based on the 3.0-litre TD6 engine-powered version of the new Land Rover Discovery. In addition to the unique drone technology supplied in Project Hero, the rear of the interior in this special vehicle also features heavy-duty sliding floor in the rear load space, which may be deployed as an addition work surface, or to protect the load carried underneath, segregation panel behind the rear seats providing additional equipment mounting points, strategically positioned LED lighting to aid night vision, innovative power supply points which accept multiple plug arrangements from different regions.
Project Hero is also equipped with multiple frequency radio equipment enabling contact to be made in a variety of situations.
