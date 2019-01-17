Land Rover Discovery Anniversary Edition available in UK

Land Rover has many popular models. Among them is also the Discovery, a car that was replaced two years ago. Now, the Land Rover Discovery celebrates 30 years since its introduction. To mark this moment, Land Rover is launching a limited-edition exclusively for UK customers.





Based on the Discovery Sd6 SE, the ‘Anniversary Edition’ features 22” wheels, fixed panoramic glass roof, privacy glass, a 380W MeridianTM sound system and a choice of metallic paint as standard. A total of 400 Anniversary Editions are available in Santorini Black, Corris Grey Loire Blue or Indus Silver.





Discovery is the tool of choice for renowned global explorers, and also widely deployed for search and rescue, police and humanitarian initiatives across the world; a specially developed Discovery was recently commissioned as Red Cross’s new emergency mobile command centre to work with disaster response teams to help save lives.





Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK, said: “The Discovery family represents the pinnacle of versatility, and we are proud to celebrate that lineage. Discovery has evolved in its 30-year history to consistently bring technology, capability and relevance to the ever-changing motoring community.





“We have added extra value for our customers with the 30th Anniversary Edition, making what is regarded as the ‘Best Large SUV’ on sale today, even better”.





The Anniversary Edition Discovery is priced at £59,995.









Tags: land rover, land rover discovery, land rover discovery anniversary edition

Posted in Land Rover, New Vehicles