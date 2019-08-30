Home » News » Land Rover » Land Rover Defender Expedition 001 story
Land Rover Defender Expedition 001 story
30 August 2019 17:43:09
|Tweet
This year Frankfurt Motor Show will be very important for Jaguar Land Rover, as the UK-based automotive group will launch the second generation of its most iconic model. Land Rover has given a first glimpse of the New Defender ahead of its world premiere on September 10.
The road to reveal for the Land Rover brand’s most capable and durable 4x4 started in one of the most land-locked locations on earth, among the towering nearly (1,000 ft) 300m canyons of the Valley of the Castles in the remote Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan.
Across seven decades, Land Rover vehicles have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the New Defender maintains this bloodline.
Beside the luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, the New Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1965 Mercedes-Benz 600 LandauletEngine: V8, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 501.65 nm / 370.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW 4 Series Concept car might be unveiled next month in Frankfurt
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
BMW is working on a new generation 4 Series model. Until now we have seen some interesting spy pictures take during the tests around the Nurburgring. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
McLaren Ultimate Series model to debut in Pebble Beach
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Not only Aston Martin is announcing great supercars for the US market. Another UK manufacturer is ready to set a world premiere across the Ocean. An all-new ...
Market News
Current Seat Leon, best sold generation ever
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
On the edge of bankruptcy just five years ago, Seat is now booming and enjoys good sales. The current generation Leon is one of the cars that helped Seat ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
Opel Corsa-e is the first electric rally car
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Vauxhall will use this year Frankfurt Motor Show to unveil a new entrance in motorsport. Sister brand Opel has become the first vehicle manufacturer in ...
Videos
VIdeo. Audi RS Q8 is a beast around the Nurburgring
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...
Audi Sport announced that until the end of the year will unveil six new models. And the RS Q8 is one of them. ...