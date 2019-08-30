Home » News » Land Rover » Land Rover Defender Expedition 001 story

Land Rover Defender Expedition 001 story

30 August 2019

This year Frankfurt Motor Show will be very important for Jaguar Land Rover, as the UK-based automotive group will launch the second generation of its most iconic model. Land Rover has given a first glimpse of the New Defender ahead of its world premiere on September 10.

The road to reveal for the  Land Rover brand’s most capable and durable 4x4 started in one of the most land-locked locations on earth, among the towering nearly (1,000 ft) 300m canyons of the Valley of the Castles in the remote Charyn Canyon, Kazakhstan.

Across seven decades, Land Rover vehicles have earned a unique place in the hearts of explorers, humanitarian agencies and adventurous families across the world. Proven in the harshest environments on earth, the New Defender maintains this bloodline.
Beside the luxury and refinement of the Range Rover family and the highly capable and versatile Discovery SUVs, the New Defender completes the Land Rover dynasty.


