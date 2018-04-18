Home » News » Land Rover » Land Rover celebrates 70 years anniversary
Land Rover celebrates 70 years anniversary
18 April 2018 06:14:50
|Tweet
Everybody is waiting for the new generation Defender, but Land Rover is keeping the secret. Until we find out how the new Defender will look like, Land Rover is celebrating 70 years of all-terrain adventures and global expeditions.
Stretching over 250 metres, the spectacular Defender outline was imprinted on the side of a mountain in the French Alps. The one-off snow art was created to announce World Land Rover Day on 30 April, exactly 70 years since the original Land Rover was first shown to the world at the 1948 Amsterdam Motor Show.
The unique image is a tribute to the moment when the engineering director of Rover, Maurice Wilks, first sketched the shape for the original Land Rover in the sand of Red Wharf Bay and proposed the idea to his brother Spencer, Rover's managing director.
The forward-thinking design was eventually christened the 'Land Rover'; the outline of which we now recognise as the Defender. Those first sand sketches went on to create one of the most iconic vehicles in the world and ultimately led to the creation a company that has become the most famous 4x4 manufacturer on the planet.
Land Rover is inviting fans to join the celebrations in a World Land Rover Day online broadcast. It stars the people who helped create the world’s most-loved 4x4s and Land Rover’s pioneering technologies, from its Series Land Rover and Defender origins, to the introduction of the Range Rover in 1970 and Discovery in 1989.
Snow artist Simon Beck, who specialises in creating geometric outlines on foot, braved sub-zero temperatures to start the celebrations by creating the Defender outline 2,700m up at La Plagne in the French Alps.
Driving a Defender to get close to the 2,700m to produce the high-altitude artwork, Beck then walked 20,894 steps and 16.5km (10.2 miles) through the French Alps.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
This is the new BMW M2 Competition - it packs 410 horsepower and does not to 100 km/h in 4.2 seconds
Ford Mustang is world's best selling sports car in 2017
Land Rover celebrates 70 years anniversary
-
Bugatti Chiron offers telemetry data in real time
2019 Honda Odyssey US pricing announced
Volkswagen first quarter sales reach record levels
Related Specs
1998 Bentley Brooklands REngine: Turbocharged V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300.0 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 605 nm / 446.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2008 Breckland BeiraEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 542.3 nm / 400 ft lbs @ 4400 rpm
1967 Ford Thunderbird LandallEngine: V8, Power: 257.3 kw / 345.0 bhp @ 4600 rpm, Torque: 626.39 nm / 462.0 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
2005 Land Rover LR3Engine: Jaguar AJV8 V8, Power: 223.7 kw / 300 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 427.08 nm / 315 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm
2008 Land Rover LRX ConceptEngine: Diesel Inline-4N/AN/A
New Vehicles
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross arrives in the US
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
After it was first introduced on the Japanese market, and then on the European one, Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross finally reaches the US shores. Mitsubishi ...
Concept Cars
Ssangyong e-SIV electric world premiere
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Along the European premiere of the new Musso, Ssangyong also unveiled its electric future at the Geneva Motor Show. The concept car is called e-SIV and ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen T-Roc by ABT Sportsline: more horsepower and bigger wheels
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the ...
Volkswagen T-Roc is the smalles SUV that you can find in the German car manufacturer portfolio. But this is not a problem for the tuners. Recently, the ...
Future Cars
Infiniti will go electric starting 2021
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Even if everyone is paying attention to what is happening in Detroit, where all important manufacturers are launching new cars, Infiniti made an important ...
Market News
Skoda first quarter sales reached record number
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Skoda continues its 2017 growth with a successful start in 2018. The Czech carmaker achieved the best month in its history in March, at the same time ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
The famous Opel GT turns 50
In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair ...
In 2018, Opel is celebrating 50 years of Opel GT sports model. The anniversary of the Opel GT’s birth begins in May at the “Bodensee-Klassik” fair ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...