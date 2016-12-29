Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Urus will have a plug-in hybrid version
Lamborghini Urus will have a plug-in hybrid version
29 December 2016 03:53:37
|Tweet
As you already know, Lamborghini will reveal in 2017 their first SUV (apart form the Rambo Lambo which was a 300 units limited edition model). But in order to meet the new standards, Lamborghini will have to install a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
Until now an Urus hybrid was just a rumor, but now this is for sure. The company’s R&D boss Maurizio Reggiani has confirmed that the brand will launch thier first plug-in hybrid under the Urus clothes. More than that there are some rumors which confirm a turbocharged engine for the SUV.
According to those voices, the Urus plug-in hybrid will use a 4.0 liter V8 turbo engine which will be backed-up by an electric motor. The same Lamborghini official told us that the car will be a pure Lamborghini, but we won't say anything until the car is on the market.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2Engine: 60 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT MonzaEngine: v12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Audi Q8 Concept to be unveiled at NAIAS Detroit
Audi will use this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce the all new Audi Q8 concept, a car that is set to help the brand enter into a compltely new segment, ...
Audi will use this year Detroit Motor Show to introduce the all new Audi Q8 concept, a car that is set to help the brand enter into a compltely new segment, ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Jaguar and Land Rover announce new autonomous technology
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
More and more manufacturers are testing autonomous technologies on their cars. Jaguar Land Rover makes no exception, as they already announced the intention ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Porsche 911 RSR official photos and details
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...