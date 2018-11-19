Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
19 November 2018 14:36:57
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the Italian division revealed the Urus ST-X Concept.
Why did they do that? Because Lamborghini has some great plans for the first Super-SUV in the world. They want to develop a one-marquee track and off-road competiton with the new start: the Urus.
But first, they have unveiled the Urus ST-X Concept, the prototype that will be the base for the next track and off-road series version. Under the bonnet, the Urus ST-X hides the same V8 4.0 biturbo engine that deliver 650 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.
According to Lamborghini, the new car comes with FIA-approved elements, including steel roll cage and a fire suppression system.
Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
