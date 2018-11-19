Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition

Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the Italian division revealed the Urus ST-X Concept.





Why did they do that? Because Lamborghini has some great plans for the first Super-SUV in the world. They want to develop a one-marquee track and off-road competiton with the new start: the Urus.





But first, they have unveiled the Urus ST-X Concept, the prototype that will be the base for the next track and off-road series version. Under the bonnet, the Urus ST-X hides the same V8 4.0 biturbo engine that deliver 650 horsepower and 850 Nm peak of torque.





According to Lamborghini, the new car comes with FIA-approved elements, including steel roll cage and a fire suppression system.

