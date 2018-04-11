Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Urus around the world - 4 months and 114 cities

Lamborghini Urus around the world - 4 months and 114 cities

11 April 2018 09:13:07

The Lamborghini Urus concludes its world presentation program, reaching 114 cities in just four months. The new Super SUV started its tour following its debut on 4 December 2017 in Sant’Agata Bolognese.

According to Lamborghini officials, presentations events were held in exclusive locations or at Lamborghini dealerships. Over 8,500 guests have seen the new Urus, a model that will double the sales of the Italian car manufacturer. 

The Urus features a 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l the Urus claims one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3,38 kg/hp.

The Urus accelerates from 0-100 km/h in 3.6 seconds, 0-200 km/h in 12,8 seconds and with a top speed of 305 km/h it is the fastest SUV available. Braking is no less impressive: the Urus decelerates from 100 km/h to 0 in 33,7 m.

The Lamborghini Urus' four-wheel drive system delivers safe, highly-responsive driving dynamics on every road and surface, in all weather. A Torsen central self-locking differential provides maximum control and agility in all driving conditions, particularly off-road. 

  Lamborghini Urus around the world - 4 months and 114 cities

