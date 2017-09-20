Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December

During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.





But along this new model, Lamborghini also made an important announcement for its future. The Italians are joining the trend and launching their most awaited car of the last year: the Urus production version.





The first Lamborghini Super Sports Utility Vehicle (SSUV) is unveiled on 4 December 2017 in its home of Sant’ Agata Bolognese.





The Lamborghini Urus redefines possibilities, creating a class of its own: unprecedented SUV performance, luxury and versatility, with the distinctive dynamic design DNA of a Lamborghini super sports car.

The Super Sports Utility Vehicle is no longer impossible.













