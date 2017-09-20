Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
20 September 2017 18:22:59
|Tweet
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3 seconds.
But along this new model, Lamborghini also made an important announcement for its future. The Italians are joining the trend and launching their most awaited car of the last year: the Urus production version.
The first Lamborghini Super Sports Utility Vehicle (SSUV) is unveiled on 4 December 2017 in its home of Sant’ Agata Bolognese.
The Lamborghini Urus redefines possibilities, creating a class of its own: unprecedented SUV performance, luxury and versatility, with the distinctive dynamic design DNA of a Lamborghini super sports car.
The Super Sports Utility Vehicle is no longer impossible.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
2018 Nissan Pathfinder US pricing announced
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
2018 Nissan Versa US pricing announced
-
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
Mitsubishi e-Evolution Concept - First teaser picture with the upcoming flagship
Land Rover Discovery tows 110-ton road train in Australia
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1987 Lamborghini Portofino ConceptEngine: V8, Power: Not Available kw / 225 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / 229 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2008 Lamborghini ReventonEngine: 60 Degree, Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 477.3 kw / 640 bhpN/A
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
New Vehicles
2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
Concept Cars
Jaguar XE SV Project 8 to debut in US
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
This year Monterey Car Week will witness the unveil of a new performance sedan. It is the Jaguar XE SV Project 8, which was recently introduced in Goodwood ...
Custom Cars
BMW Alpina B6 xDrive Gran Coupe BMW CCA Edition unveiled
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Alpina is renowned for its strong ties with BMW, so it is no wonder the german tuning company will unveil a special edition of the current Alpina B6 xDrive ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Volkswagen Atlas receives top score from NHTSA
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
One of the most recent SUV's launched by Volkswagen in the USA was recently tested by the NHTSA. And, the all-new, seven-passenger 2018 Atlas has earned ...
Motorsports
BMW M8 GTE - First official pictures
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
BMW has put on the race track the upcoming M8 GTE model. Three-day test at the Lausitzring (GER) heralded the next phase in the development of the new ...
Videos
SUV comparison - GMC Acadia, VW Atlas, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, Honda Pilot and Toyota Highlander in the same video
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...
The guys from Kelley Blue Book have published an SUV comparison test. As you can imagine, the test doesn't include all the non-premium SUVs available ...