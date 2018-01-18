Lamborghini set record sales in 2017

In his struggle to reach Ferrari sales, Lamborghini had another record year in 2017. Automobili Lamborghini set another historic sales record, with 3,815 cars delivered to customers around the world. The Italian super sports car producer continues its global growth for the seventh consecutive year.





With 145 dealers serving 50 countries, worldwide deliveries to customers in 2017 increased from 3,457 to 3,815 units. This represents a double digit sales growth of 10% compared to the previous year. With a sustained sales growth performance over seven years, the company has almost tripled its sales numbers since 2010 (1,302 units).





The world premiere of the Super SUV Urus at the end of 2017, and its market introduction starting from summer 2018, marks a new in the 54-year history of the brand.





With 1,095 units the USA remains the largest single market, followed by Japan (411), UK (353), Germany (303), Greater China (265), Canada (211) and the Middle East (164). Most of them increased deliveries significantly and marked national historic sales records.





Also both major model lines achieved record sales, thus contributing to the growth. The sales of the V12 model Lamborghini Aventador grew by 6% from 1,104 to 1,173 units. Even stronger was the sales increase of the V10 model Lamborghini Huracán, growing by 12% from 2,353 to 2,642 units.









