Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini SC18 is a one-off Aventador created for circuit
Lamborghini SC18 is a one-off Aventador created for circuit
19 November 2018 14:22:50
|Tweet
Lamborghini published the first pictures and details with the all-new Lamborghini SC18. But don't get fizzy because this is a one-off car and you won't be able to see it on the streets. Why? Because the SC18 was developed by the motorsport division Squadra Corse and it was created for track. Also, the car can be used on public roads, but who is crazy enought to put such a car with all the traffic near him?
The new Lamborghini SC18 is based on the Aventador and features some aerodynamic modifications made by the Squadra Corse thanks to their motorsport experience. The front part is derived form the Huracan GT3 Evo, while the air intakes, the airscoops and the rear fenders were transplanted from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo.
The finishing touch was made thanks to that massive wing from the back and that impressive exhaust system. Under the hood, the Lamborghini SC18 has a V12 6.5 liter petrol unit rated at 770 horespower and 720 Nm peak of torque. For now we don't have new datails about the performances, but we do know that the car is lighter and more nimble.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Lamborghini SC18 is a one-off Aventador created for circuit
2019 Honda CR-V Hybrid UK pricing announced
-
2019 Alpina XD3 to make UK debut
Volkswagen sold its 30 millionth car in China
McLaren 720S Stealth Theme is another special project by MSO
Related Specs
1997 Lamborghini Diablo Evolution GT1Engine: 60o Twin Turbo V12, Power: 469.8 kw / 630.0 bhp @ 0 rpmN/A
1968 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTEngine: V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1988 Lamborghini P140 ConceptEngine: V10, Power: 277.4 kw / 372.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 390.5 nm / 288.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Hennessey launched Heritage F-150 with 758 HP
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Hennessey has launched another Heritage model for its 19th anniversary. The car is a F-150 pick-up truck which got a lovely Ford GT40 livery. To be more ...
Future Cars
Peugeot to develop new range of sporty hybrids
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Peugeot is doing its best to offers clients cleaner cars, but with the same level of performance. After presenting its new generation of PLUG-IN HYBRID ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen details its future lighting technology
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Lighting technology is improving year by year and now is helping current cars to be safer. At an international workshop, Volkswagen is now showcasing ...
Various News
The all-new and electric Mercedes-Benz EQC to enter production in mid-2019
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz unveiled its first 100% electric car under the EQ brand. Its name is EQC and it is an SUV. Now, according to the German ...
Motorsports
Toyota GR Supra Racing debuts on Gran Turismo Sport
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
This is a great news for Toyota fans: the GR Supra Racing concept is now available on Gran Turismo Sport video game. As you already know, the Toyota GR ...
Videos
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...