Lamborghini SC18 is a one-off Aventador created for circuit

Lamborghini published the first pictures and details with the all-new Lamborghini SC18. But don't get fizzy because this is a one-off car and you won't be able to see it on the streets. Why? Because the SC18 was developed by the motorsport division Squadra Corse and it was created for track. Also, the car can be used on public roads, but who is crazy enought to put such a car with all the traffic near him?





The new Lamborghini SC18 is based on the Aventador and features some aerodynamic modifications made by the Squadra Corse thanks to their motorsport experience. The front part is derived form the Huracan GT3 Evo, while the air intakes, the airscoops and the rear fenders were transplanted from the Huracan Super Trofeo Evo.





The finishing touch was made thanks to that massive wing from the back and that impressive exhaust system. Under the hood, the Lamborghini SC18 has a V12 6.5 liter petrol unit rated at 770 horespower and 720 Nm peak of torque. For now we don't have new datails about the performances, but we do know that the car is lighter and more nimble.

