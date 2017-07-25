Lamborghini is far from reaching Ferrari sales for the moment, but in the future, if its evolution continues and with the launch of the urus, the Italian brand will be able to compete closely to its main rival.





The latest statistics show that in the first six months of 2017, Automobili Lamborghini recorded a further increase in worldwide deliveries. A total of 2,091 cars were delivered to customers: an increase of 4% over the same period of 2016.





Three years since the Huracán was introduced to the market, 1,400 units were delivered in the first six months of 2017 (+2%). In June, the Huracán also reached the important milestone of 8,000 cars produced in just three years.





From January to June 2017, deliveries to customers of the Aventador model reached 691 units (+7%). Its success is highlighted by unit number 7,000 that will be produced soon.





Work is proceeding apace on expansion of the production site, from 80,000 m2 to 160,000 m2, in readiness for the Urus Super SUV’s arrival in 2018.









