Lamborghini sales up 4 percent in first half of 2017
Lamborghini sales up 4 percent in first half of 2017
25 July 2017 17:19:36
Lamborghini is far from reaching Ferrari sales for the moment, but in the future, if its evolution continues and with the launch of the urus, the Italian brand will be able to compete closely to its main rival.
The latest statistics show that in the first six months of 2017, Automobili Lamborghini recorded a further increase in worldwide deliveries. A total of 2,091 cars were delivered to customers: an increase of 4% over the same period of 2016.
Three years since the Huracán was introduced to the market, 1,400 units were delivered in the first six months of 2017 (+2%). In June, the Huracán also reached the important milestone of 8,000 cars produced in just three years.
From January to June 2017, deliveries to customers of the Aventador model reached 691 units (+7%). Its success is highlighted by unit number 7,000 that will be produced soon.
Work is proceeding apace on expansion of the production site, from 80,000 m2 to 160,000 m2, in readiness for the Urus Super SUV’s arrival in 2018.
Subaru is offering a special edition fo the Outback in the UK to help increase the appeal of the model in a very tough market. The Japanese manufacturer ...
Skoda is encouraging its students to develop concepts that explore the limits of imagination and design. That's how the new Element was born. This time, ...
Volvo makes one of the most luxurious cars in the premium segment. The sportiness is not a priority, so Volvo can not match the likes of BMW M and Mercedes ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Lamborghini is far from reaching Ferrari sales for the moment, but in the future, if its evolution continues and with the launch of the urus, the Italian ...
Developing self driving cars is a real challenge for current automakers, especially when it comes to high level of autonomous driving. Many of current ...
James Hunt, one of the most talented and controverse character in Formula 1 history is celebrated through a special watch created by Omologato. The Official ...
Mercedes-Benz has officially unveiled the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT4 model. According to the German car manufacturer the new model is a track version of the ...
Every petrol head knows that Volkswagen is working on a new SUV. Named T-Roc, the model will be showcased in May. Until then, the German car manufacturer ...
