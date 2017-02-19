Lamborghini recalls 1453 Aventadors to prevent fire

Recalls affect not only the mass production cars. There are situations when high end supercars are being recalled for more than a illumination problem. Lamborghini Aventador was recalled some years ago for this problem. And now it is recalled again for a more major issue and in bigger numbers. the potential number of units affected is 1453.





Automobili Lamborghini is recalling certain 2012-2017 Aventador vehicles. In certain driving conditions while the vehicle has a full gas tank, gasoline may contact the exhaust system. This may lead to a fire, dangering the life of its occupants.





Lamborghini will notify owners, and dealers will upgrade the fuel tank's evaporative emissions system, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 24, 2017.













Tags: lamborghini, lamborghini aventador, lamborghini aventador fire, lamborghini aventador recall

Posted in Lamborghini, Various News