Lamborghini reached 20 million users on Instagram

12 June 2019 17:31:37

Social media became more and more important for car manufacturers as it gathers lrge community of fans all around the world.

Automobili Lamborghini hits 20 million followers on Instagram, celebrating the new milestone achieved with some exclusive content posting on its channels. This included a special greeting on Linkedin and Twitter from the  Sant’Agata Bolognese super sports car factory’s Chairman and CEO Stefano Domenicali, photographed for the occasion with two of Lamborghini’s most recent masterpieces: the Aventador SVJ and Huracán EVO.
 
Needless to say, the most important celebrations took place on Instagram. Lamborghini’s account featured a dedicated post for lovers of the super sports car, with the #20million embedded in the plate of a Huracán EVO. 
Another great moment of engagement involved the stories, with the chance for followers to receive and edit a hashtag-less version of the same Huracán EVO rear pic, allowing them to write their own name on the plate of the super sports car and share the photo on their personal channels.

Automobili Lamborghini’s Instagram activity started in May 2012. In less than seven years, Lamborghini has gained a 20 million following with an average annual growth of over three million users per year. 



