Lamborghini museum reaches record number of visitors

Lamborghini manages to sell around 7000 cars every year, with record sales expected in 2017 also But the number of people who love the SantAgata Bolognese is much bigger, as the museum demonstrates.





The Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese ended an extraordinary year, thanks to the record-breaking number of visitors from all over the world, which reached the 100,000 milestone in 2017.





With a two-and-a-half increase in turnover in just two years, the museum space of Lamborghini has attracted aficionados of every nationality: Europe, excluding Italy (which accounts for 30% of visitors) is the main catchment area with 42%, of which Germany (9%), France and Great Britain (5% each) and Holland (4%) take the lion’s share. They are followed by visitors from America (15%) and lastly from the Asia-Pacific region (13%).





In terms of visitor profile, 2017 saw a significant number of under-18 fans and an increasing presence of women, over 35%.





50% of visitors arrived between July and October, whereas the peak weekdays were Saturday, Monday and Friday. The Lamborghini Museum's unique offer of a visit to the production lines, shut down during public holidays, certainly contributes to visitor appeal.





The museum follows Lamborghini's entire history with a classification of models according to their engine type, right up to the Urus and to the two cars at the root of its creation: the LM002 and the extremely rare Cheetah.









Tags: lamborghini, lamborghini museum, visitors, lamborghini milestone, lamborghini museum visit

Posted in Lamborghini, Various News