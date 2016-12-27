Lamborghini Miura returns to its roots

The Miura was Lamborghini's first supercar and the car that marked the beginning of today's beautiful story. The Italian manufacturer decided to celebrate 50 years since the launch of its supercar with a special roadtrip.





Lamborghini organised a journey back to the roots of its moniker: “Back to the Name”. A Miura SV from the Museum at Sant’Agata Bolognese and six brightly-coloured Lamborghini Huracans and Aventadors travelled over 600 km from Madrid to Lora del Rio, in Andalusia, on 2 December. Their destination was the famous bull breeding farm run by the Miura family, one of the oldest and most highly reputed “ganaderías” in Spain, founded 175 years ago.





Today, the farm is run by Eduardo and Antonio Miura, the sons of Don Eduardo who met Ferruccio Lamborghini in 1966, the year when the world was introduced to what would soon be considered an icon in the history of sports cars.





It was a fitting conclusion to the important anniversary celebrations: events scheduled throughout the year included top international Concours d’Elegance (such as Amelia Island, Villa d’Este and Goodwood) and an Italian tour held in June with 20 Miuras coming from all over the world to take part.









Tags: lamborghini, lamborghini miura, lamborghini celebrations, miura

