Lamborghini hybrid hypercar could be unveiled in Frankfurt

As you may have read, Lamborghini is working on a special hybrid hypercar. All we know until now is the internal name: LB48H. Nothing more.





But now, according to some rumors, we have find out that the upcoming Lamborghini hypercar could be launched this year during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show.





The new LB48H will take some design cues form the Terzo Millenio concept (pictured above). An electric motor will drive the front wheels, while the rear wheels will be powered by the mighty V12 6.5 liter petrol unit. According to the same rumors, the hybrid powertrain will deliver about 840 horsepower.





Lamborghini will built only 63 units of the LB48H which is direct related to the year of the company's founding in 1963.

