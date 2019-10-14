Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record

When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting from today you should reconsider, as Huracan officially supassed Gallardo.





In just five years of production Lamborghini Huracán number 14,022 rolls off the assembly line, marking a production milestone for the V10 model of Lamborghini: the Gallardo, the previous Lamborghini V10 model, was produced in a total of 14,022 units over a production cycle of ten years (from 2003 to 2013).





The V10 Huracán family, successor to the iconic Gallardo, made its world debut in 2014 with the coupé version, followed by the Spyder and the rear-wheel-drive versions: the Performante in 2017 and the Performante Spyder in 2018 proved their performance capabilities, holding several lap records. In 2019 the new Huracán EVO (coupe and Spyder) was introduced.





The commemorative model with chassis number 14,022, a Huracán EVO coupé in Grigio Titans (grey), is destined for the Korean market.

In the first six months of 2019 (from 1 January to 30 June) Automobili Lamborghini has delivered a total of 4.553 cars to clients: an increase of 96% compared to the same period last year.

The Huracán accounted for 1,211 units, including deliveries during the Huracán Performante’s phase-out period and introduction of the new Huracán EVO, of which first customer deliveries started in June 2019. The Aventador, the V12 brand icon headed by the SVJ model, maintained its high levels, with 649 units delivered to customers.













Tags: lamborghini, lamborghini huracan, lamborghinj gallardo, lamborghini huracan record

Posted in Lamborghini, Market News