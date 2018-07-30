Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo - Special edition for 10 years of racing

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo - Special edition for 10 years of racing

30 July 2018 16:39:47

Recently, Lamborghini managed to become the fastest production car around the Nurburgring. Now, the Italian car manufacturer has another suprise for its fans. 

Is name is Huracan Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition a car which will be built in only 10 units. It was produced to mark the 10 years of Lamborghini Squadra Corse's Super Trofeo one-make racing series.

Lamborghini Huracan Super Trofeo Evo - Special edition for 10 years of racing
"The Huracán Super Trofeo Evo 10th Edition is a tribute to our tradition, a new manifestation of the synergy between Squadra Corse and the R&D Department, two entities linked by a continuous osmosis process: motorsport allows us to perfect the product, which in turn is the basis of the racing cars of the future. They are two spirals that intertwine indissolubly to form the Lamborghini DNA,” said Maurizio Reggiani, Automobili Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer.

The new Huracan is finished in matte gray it has Roger Dubuis livery and a tricolored brand. The same theme was used on the aerodynamic package. UNder the hood is the same V10 5.2 liter engine rated at 630 horsepower. It has a six-speed sequential X-Trac gearbox, Bosch Motorsport ABS, Motec Traction Control and Pirelli P Zero DHD2 tyres.

