Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Huracan RWD created for Pope Francis
Lamborghini Huracan RWD created for Pope Francis
15 November 2017 16:32:36
|Tweet
Once in a while, Lamborghini uses its supercars for charity. In SantAgata Bolognese, Automobili Lamborghini unveiled a one of a kind version of the Huracan RWD to be auctioned for charity as a donation to Pope Francis.
The car will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on May 12, 2018 with all proceeds donated to the Holy Father who will allocate them fro different causes.
The reconstruction of the Nineveh Plain under the patronage of the Pontifical Foundation “Aiuto alla Chiesa che Soffre” (Aid to the Church in Need). The aim of the project is to ensure the return of the Christian community to the Nineveh Plain in Iraq by rebuilding their homes, public edifices and places of worship.
The Pope John XXIII Community, which is dedicated to helping women who are victims of trafficking and other abuses on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Father Oreste Benzi and the 50th anniversary (in 2018) of the founding of the Community, “Progetto Casa Papa Francesco” (Pope Francis House Project).
Two Italian associations that carry out activities mainly in Africa: GICAM, headed by Dr. Marco Lanzetta, and “Amici per il Centrafrica” (Friends for Central Africa), have worked for many years in the region on initiatives dedicated primarily to aiding women and children in need.
The Lamborghini Huracan RWD donated to the Pope is created in homage to the Vatican. The car was realized by Lamborghini’s customization department “Ad Personam”. The special edition model pays tribute to the colors of the flag of Vatican City, painted in Bianco Monocerus with Giallo Tiberino decorated alongside the Huracan’s silhouette.
The ceremony of the vehicle presentation was held in the Vatican in the presence of Pope Francis and Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. They were joined by a part of the Company’s Management Board and two technicians who built the special car.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2Engine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT MonzaEngine: v12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
BMW M3 30 Years American Edition to be launched at SEMA
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
BMW will make proper use of this year SEMA Las Vegas tuning show. The German manufacturer will introduce a one of a kind (1/1) 2018 BMW M3 30 Years American ...
Concept Cars
Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Honda will use its home turf to unveil a new concept, dedicated to those who miss a sporty appearance from the Japanese brand. Honda will unveil an all-new ...
Custom Cars
Isuzu D-Max Huntsman Package introduced in UK
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Isuzu is ready to offer some action packed inside the current D-Max pick-up. The Japanese manufacturer announced the new generation Huntsman Accessory ...
Future Cars
Nissan previews the new ProPILOT Park in the future Leaf
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
The best sold electric car in the world is also going to be the most advanced electric car in the world when the new generation arrives. Nissan will soon ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken ...
Gadgets
Nissan and Amazon Alexa will allow you to talk to your car
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Nissan wants to offer its clients new technologies and is now updating the list of gadgets you can find in its US vehicles. ...
Various News
Hyundai Kona will tackle 10 volcanoes in 72 hours
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
The KONA 10 is a driving challenge of epic proportions from Hyundai. Adventurer Sophie Radcliffe will be attempting to reach ten of the most iconic volcanic ...
Motorsports
Nissan replaces Renault in Formula E competition
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
There is still shock as Renault decided to end its activity in the Formula E competition. But there is also hope for a competitive follower. It Alliance ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...