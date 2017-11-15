Lamborghini Huracan RWD created for Pope Francis

Once in a while, Lamborghini uses its supercars for charity. In SantAgata Bolognese, Automobili Lamborghini unveiled a one of a kind version of the Huracan RWD to be auctioned for charity as a donation to Pope Francis.





The car will be auctioned by RM Sotheby’s on May 12, 2018 with all proceeds donated to the Holy Father who will allocate them fro different causes.





The reconstruction of the Nineveh Plain under the patronage of the Pontifical Foundation “Aiuto alla Chiesa che Soffre” (Aid to the Church in Need). The aim of the project is to ensure the return of the Christian community to the Nineveh Plain in Iraq by rebuilding their homes, public edifices and places of worship.





The Pope John XXIII Community, which is dedicated to helping women who are victims of trafficking and other abuses on the 10th anniversary of the passing of Father Oreste Benzi and the 50th anniversary (in 2018) of the founding of the Community, “Progetto Casa Papa Francesco” (Pope Francis House Project).





Two Italian associations that carry out activities mainly in Africa: GICAM, headed by Dr. Marco Lanzetta, and “Amici per il Centrafrica” (Friends for Central Africa), have worked for many years in the region on initiatives dedicated primarily to aiding women and children in need.





The Lamborghini Huracan RWD donated to the Pope is created in homage to the Vatican. The car was realized by Lamborghini’s customization department “Ad Personam”. The special edition model pays tribute to the colors of the flag of Vatican City, painted in Bianco Monocerus with Giallo Tiberino decorated alongside the Huracan’s silhouette.





The ceremony of the vehicle presentation was held in the Vatican in the presence of Pope Francis and Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. They were joined by a part of the Company’s Management Board and two technicians who built the special car.













