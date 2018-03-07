Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder is here
Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder is here
7 March 2018 11:25:18
Lamborghini unveiled the all-new Huracan Performante Spyder during the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. On the design side there are not much things to say. We see a few modifications thanks to some parts which were made by forged carbon fiber.
The same material managed to shave 35 kilograms compared to the standard version. THe new Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder uses the same V10 5.2 liter engine but now it deliver 640 horsepower at 8000 rpm and 600 Nm peak of torque. According to the Italian car manufacturer, the model will get 70% of torque from 1000 rpm.
The not to 100 km/h is done in 3.1 seconds, 0.3 seconds faster than the standard version, while the top speed is unchanged: 325 km/h. IN addition, Lamborghini said the model will be able to stop from 100 km/h to not in 31.5 meters.
Thanks to the Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (active aerodynamic system) the new Huracan Performante Spyder will deliver more performance on the track.
