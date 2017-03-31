Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Huracan for the Italian Police
Lamborghini Huracan for the Italian Police
31 March 2017 18:13:48
The Italian Police has to ride an Italian car. So it is no wonder that Lamborghini decided to help the local enforcement with a brand new Huracan Polizia, the police version of its Huracán super sports car, to the Italian Highway Patrol in Rome.
The Huracan of the Italian Police is to be assigned to the Highway Patrol in Bologna. It will be used both in normal police operations and for the urgent transport of blood and organs. Another Huracan has been operated by the Highway Patrol in Rome since 2015.
The ceremony also provided an occasion to hand over to Rome police the 2009 Gallardo Polizia from the Lamborghini Museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese. The car will be on permanent display at the Highway Patrol Auto Museum in Rome.
The Huracan Polizia is used in highway patrol service, and for first aid and emergency medical transport. It sports the official colors of the Italian Police (Police Medium Blue), with the white areas and lettering specially executed to match the Huracán’s dynamic look.
The livery is completed by a stripe divided into the three colors of the Italian flag, which runs along both sides of the vehicle. As is true for all Lamborghini cars, the Huracan Polizia is equipped with P Zero Pirelli tires, but their sidewalls are tinted in Police Medium Blue and were specially created for the occasion.
The passenger compartment of the Huracán Polizia is equipped with an on-board system consisting of a tablet supplemented with a computer, recording equipment and a video camera. These systems are used to document police operations on the road.
An essential task of the Huracan Polizia is to provide medical assistance. To this end, the luggage compartment at the front of the vehicle hosts a special refrigeration system for the urgent transport of organs to be transplanted. To provide emergency first aid to the injured, the Huracán is also equipped with a defibrillator, which can save lives by inducing targeted electric shocks that restore normal heartbeat in case of serious arrhythmia or ventricular fibrillation.
