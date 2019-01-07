Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Huracan Evo is here - more power and all-wheel steering
Lamborghini Huracan Evo is here - more power and all-wheel steering
7 January 2019 14:39:18
Lamborghini has published a few teaser pictures with the upcoming Huracan Evo (basically the revised version of the baby-Lambo). A few hours after the teaser pictures have surfaced the web, the Italian car manufacturer decided to reveal the car.
On the design side there are not so many new things to say about. We see a slightly revised front spoiler, bigger air intakes, a redesigned air diffueser and new exhaust tips.
Inside the cabin, customers will get an 8.4 inch display that can be controlled via gestures or by touching the screen.
Under the hood of the Huracan Evo is the same V10 5.2 liter petrol unit. But now it comes with the same amount of power as the Performante version. We are speaking about 640 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque. The engine is matted to the same seven speed dual-clutch transmission and the resources will be sent to the ground via an all-wheel drive system. Also, the car comes with revised dampers and a new all-wheel steering system.
As a result, the new Lamborghini Huracan Evo can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, while the run from not to 200 km/h is done in 9.0 seconds. The top speed announced by the Italian car manufacturer is clocked at 325 km/h.
According to Lamborghini, the deliveries of the new Huracan Evo will start this sping.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK

After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Volkswagen I.D. VIZZION concept first images

Volkswagen explores new territories when it comes to its electric range. Geneva Motor Show, scheduled to take place at the beginning of March, will see ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power

Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept

Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car

When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Volkswagen testing autonomous parking technology

Volkswagen always tries to be one step ahead the competition. Especially when it comes to technology. Volkswagen Group is currently testing autonomous ...
Ford issued an urgent recall for 2006 Ranger

Ford is still suffering after Takata scandal. The airbags affected by the recall are putting life at risk for some Ford customers. That's why Ford is ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen

Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Video: Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe facelift spied with little camo

A few months ago, Mercedes-Benz published its roadmap for 2019. In those drawing we didn't see anything about the GLC facelift but the start of 2019 has ...
