Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones

The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken in the near future, as current models are setting new milestones every year.





Just as it reaches its six year production anniversary, the Lamborghini Aventador achieves an important milestone in its history with 9,000 units produced.





Chassis number 8,000 is an Aventador S Roadster, which was launched at the international auto show in Frankfurt in September. The jubilee model in Grigio Adamas rolled off the assembly line destined for the US American market.





The Lamborghini Huracan has also proved its commercial success with 9,000 units produced in just three years of production. The Blue Nethuns car, chassis number 9,000, is a Huracán Performante and will be delivered to a customer in Dubai.













