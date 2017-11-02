Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
Lamborghini Huracan and Aventador reach new milestones
2 November 2017 05:22:20
|Tweet
The Gallardo was Lamborghini's most succesful model yet, with sales surpassing 14.000 units in ten years of production. The record is set to be broken in the near future, as current models are setting new milestones every year.
Just as it reaches its six year production anniversary, the Lamborghini Aventador achieves an important milestone in its history with 9,000 units produced.
Chassis number 8,000 is an Aventador S Roadster, which was launched at the international auto show in Frankfurt in September. The jubilee model in Grigio Adamas rolled off the assembly line destined for the US American market.
The Lamborghini Huracan has also proved its commercial success with 9,000 units produced in just three years of production. The Blue Nethuns car, chassis number 9,000, is a Huracán Performante and will be delivered to a customer in Dubai.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volvo V90 Cross Country Ocean Race edition announced
Skoda already reached one million units produced in 2017
Ford launches the Performance Wicked Stick on Focus RS
-
Toyota celebrates 60 years on the US market
Volvo to fight against ocean plastics during Volvo Ocean Race
Robutt is testing Ford Fiesta seats
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2Engine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT MonzaEngine: v12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai Kona is ready for the UK. Pricing starts at 16.195 Pounds
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Hyundai has announced that it will open the order books for the new Kona on November 2nd in the United Kingdom. The base model will have a price of 16,195 ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Custom Cars
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
Future Cars
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhallâ€™s Zafira ...
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhallâ€™s Zafira ...
Various News
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
Motorsports
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
Videos
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...