Lamborghini has a new teaser with the Avantador SVJ

As you already know, Lamborghini is working on a new special project that is called Aventador SVJ. But let's start with the name. An Aventador SV we already have seen and it was built in just 500 units. The J is a special particle that was added back in the Miura time. The Miura J was built in only one unit, but that name was also used for the Murcielago and now for the Aventador.





Now, the Italian car manufacturer is preparing the Aventador SVJ and the car was seen at the Nurburgring. We don't know what it is doing there, but there are some rumors suggesting that the Italian model is looking for a record-run.





According to the rumors, the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ might pack 770 horsepower and 690 Nm peak of trque. But we are pretty sure that the car will be good for 800 horsepower thanks to its V12 6.5 liter engine.

Tags: lamborghini aventador, lamborghini aventador svj

