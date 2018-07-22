Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini has a new teaser with the Avantador SVJ
Lamborghini has a new teaser with the Avantador SVJ
22 July 2018 13:00:54
|Tweet
As you already know, Lamborghini is working on a new special project that is called Aventador SVJ. But let's start with the name. An Aventador SV we already have seen and it was built in just 500 units. The J is a special particle that was added back in the Miura time. The Miura J was built in only one unit, but that name was also used for the Murcielago and now for the Aventador.
Now, the Italian car manufacturer is preparing the Aventador SVJ and the car was seen at the Nurburgring. We don't know what it is doing there, but there are some rumors suggesting that the Italian model is looking for a record-run.
According to the rumors, the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ might pack 770 horsepower and 690 Nm peak of trque. But we are pretty sure that the car will be good for 800 horsepower thanks to its V12 6.5 liter engine.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2Engine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT MonzaEngine: v12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Jaguar E-Pace available with new 200 hp petrol engine
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Launched this Spring, the baby SUV Jaguar is now available with more options and a new engine. The new Jaguar E-Pace can be ordered with ‘self-learning’ ...
Concept Cars
Subaru Viziv Tourer Concept unveiled in Geneva
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Even if it's not recording huge volumes in Europe, Subaru didn't want to miss this year Geneva Motor Show. So it kept the stand and unveiled the Subaru ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Wraith Luminary Collection announced
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Rolls Royce is continuously improving its client experience with special editions for the current range of cars. Same happened with the current Wraith ...
Future Cars
Bugatti Chiron Divo announced
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
To keep their clients attention, Bugatti is always launching special editions of its supercar. This time, Chiron is to be offered as a unique model, called ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
The next Volvo S60 won't have a diesel engine
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Volvo is one of those car manufacturers who have decided to take some real actions on the eco-side. And now we have another good news for you. The next ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Here is the Bugatti Veyron Vitesse WRC doing some fast stuff in off-road
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...
A few year ago, Bugatti launched a special edition Veyron. Its name was Veyron Vitesse WRC but the WRC doesn't stand for World Rally Championship. Instead, ...