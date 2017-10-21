Lamborghini expands its SantAgata Bolognese factory

In order to catch Ferrari and its huge sales, Lamborghini has to increase its production capacity. especially now, when the brand will launch its new SUV Urus, confirmed last month during Frankfurt Motor Show.





This sees its production site now doubled with the creation of substantial new facilities and technologies at its factory headquarters in Sant’ Agata Bolognese, Italy.





As well as expanding the site from 80,000 to 160,000 m2, the Urus will also bring about a substantial increase in the company’s production capacity, doubling it to 7,000 units a year.





The new production facility houses a new assembly line dedicated to Urus, the new finishing department for all Lamborghini models, and a new office building with LEED Platinum certification: the highest standard in the world for energy and environmental certification in building design and construction.





A new test track has also been built with thirteen different surfaces specific to SUVs, as well as a new logistics warehouse, a second trigeneration power plant, and the new energy hub for centralized production of all the energy carriers.





The creation of new buildings and the installation of innovative technologies involved more than 600 enterprises working on the project with a total of 3,600 external workers.





The factory expansion was completed in a record time of just 18 months, during which the company operated at full production capacity and achieved record sales in 2016 (+7% over the previous year).













