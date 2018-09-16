Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tour
Lamborghini Espada and Islero celebrate 50 years with historic tour
16 September 2018 10:22:07
|Tweet
2018 is an important year for Lamborghini, who celebrates 50 years since the launch of two historical models. Twenty classic Lamborghinis, comprising Espadas and Isleros, gathered on 7 September in Perugia to start the tour organized by Lamborghini Polo Storico in celebration of their 50th anniversary. The tour route covered almost 800 km, crossing through Umbria, Tuscany and Emilia-Romagna.
It was 1968 when the House of Sant’Agata Bolognese presented its first four-seater (Espada) and the evolution of its 2+2 (Islero).
An award for the car owned the longest by a single owner went to the 1973 Espada Series 3, chassis 9300, purchased as a used car in January 1977 by two English owners. For years it was the only family car, used on a daily basis to go to work and take the children to school. Considered by its owners to be part of the family, it was recently restored and registered for the tour on the occasion of the owners’ golden wedding anniversary.
The award for the car driven from farthest away, went to the very rare Espada Series 2, chassis 8386, one of only 12 produced with a VIP fit-out. The Norwegian crew, who made the round trip from Oslo, traveled a total of 6000 km.
The recognition for the car most “faithful” to Sant’Agata Bolognese went to the 1968 Islero S, chassis 6435, one of the very few equipped with right-hand drive among the total of only 70 Islero S models produced, owned by an English collector.
Driven every year from England to Sant’Agata Bolognese for servicing, it was purchased new in 1969 and then passed down to the owner’s son in 1993.
Also participating in the tour were two cars from the Lamborghini Museum, an Espada Series 3 (chassis 9090 of 1976) in the color Blu Notte and an Islero (chassis 6330 of 1968) in Rosso Amaranto.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60° V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1986 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QVEngine: V12, Power: Not Available kw / 420 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A
1982 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 SEngine: V12, Power: 279.6 kw / 374.9 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 409.5 nm / 302.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti Prototype 10 revealed at Pebble Beach Concours dElegance
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
After a long series of teasers, Infiniti finally unveiled the new Prototype 10 during this year Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The concept represents ...
Custom Cars
Rolls Royce Privacy Suite introduced in China
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Rolls Royce builds the most luxurious cars on the plant. We all know that. In order to provide also the isolation feel some of its clients needs, Rolls ...
Future Cars
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Market News
BMW achieves record sales in first six months of 2017
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
They lost the crown in the premium segment last year, but now they are doing all they can to get it back. BMW managed to achieve record sales in the first ...
Gadgets
BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant available starting 2019
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
BMW is ready to follow Mercedes in personal assistance technology. After the Stuttgart-based manufacturer launched the Hey Mercedes assistant, now BMW ...
Various News
Herbert Diess is the new Volkswagen brand chief
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
The Volkswagen Group has a new CEO. The former Matthias Mueller will be replaced by Herbert Diess. Along with announcing the new CEO, Volkswagen Group ...
Motorsports
Aston Martin Vantage GTE will compete this weekend at Spa
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Last year, Aston Martin published the first pictures and details with the all-new Vantage GTE. The model is design to compete on racetracks and it will ...
Videos
The next generation Mercedes-Benz S-Class caught in traffic
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...
Mercedes-Benz is working on a new generation S-Class. The German limousine is scheduled to debut in 2019 while the commercial launch is set for 2020. ...