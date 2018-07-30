Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the fastest production car around the Nurburgring

Lamborghini is working on a new special project. Its name is Aventador SVJ and the name comes from the mighty Miura Jotta, a special one-off edition built back in the golden days.





Accordin to Lamborghini, all the units are already spoken for but they won't tell us how many are goind to produce. Anyway, the yet-to-be-revealed car has done some laps around the Nurburgring and it did it.





The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ with its V12 engine producing 760 horsepower and with the ALA 2.0 (Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva) managed to stop the clock at 6 minutes and 44.97 seconds. As a result, the new Italian supercar is the fastest production car around the Nurburging. The new Aventador SVJ managed to beat the lap set by Porsche 911 GT2 RS which was of 6 minutes and 47.3 seconds.

