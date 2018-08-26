Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has 770 HP and is the king of the Nurburgring
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has 770 HP and is the king of the Nurburgring
26 August 2018 11:52:56
|Tweet
Lamborghini has officially unveiled the all-new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ during the Monterey Car Week in California. For shor the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ comes with the same V12 naturally aspirated engine but this time is deliver 770 horsepower and 720 Nm peak of torque.
As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, with a not to 200 km/h being done in 8.6 seconds. The top speed is over 350 km/h and we also have to remind you that the Italian supercar has just 1.525 kilograms.
More than that, the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ uses rear wheel steering, an all wheel driver and the all-new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 (ALA). The active aerodynamic system is able to react in less than 500 milliseconds so the car is able to react different depanding of the corners.
The SVJ starts at $517,700 with deliveries beginning in early 2019. The price includes Apple CarPlay. Lamborghini will build just 963 units – 63 of which will be the commemorative special SVJ 63. The latter one was also unveiled in Monterey.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1968 Lamborghini Islero 400 GTEngine: V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1987 Lamborghini Portofino ConceptEngine: V8, Power: Not Available kw / 225 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: Not Available nm / 229 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm
2009 Lamborghini Gallardo LP560-4 Super TrofeoEngine: 90º V10, Power: 425 kw / 570 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Infinti electric concept to be introduced in Pebble Beach
Every major manufacturer is doing its best in launching electric cars or at least some electric concepts. With a father like Nissan, Infiniti couldn't ...
Every major manufacturer is doing its best in launching electric cars or at least some electric concepts. With a father like Nissan, Infiniti couldn't ...
Custom Cars
Ford Focus ST diesel gets a Mountune kit
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Even Ford Focus ST can have a power bump. And not only the gasoline version. Also the diesel can have a power bump thanks to a recent Mountune kit launched ...
Future Cars
Renault names its new crossover Arkana
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...
Since the segment grew incredible also in Europe, Renault is into crossovers and enjoys good sales for its Captur, Kadjar and Koleos models.Now, it is ...
Market News
Volkswagen to produce one million cars in its Wolfsburg plant
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Volkswagen is one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world and it intends to stay so. Looking to the future, production volumes at the main plant ...
Gadgets
Volkswagen Connect offered as standard on Polo and Up
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Volkswagen is updating its technology found in its small car range. The Up! and the Polo are targeted by this latest update. Volkswagen Connect – the ...
Various News
Hyundai N performance brand plans detailed
Hyundai is more and more dedicated to its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia ...
Hyundai is more and more dedicated to its sporty character since the launch of the N brand. Albert Biermann, the mn who left BMW to make Hyundai and Kia ...
Motorsports
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - officially unveiled
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the new Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak Concept. The car is set to compete in the famous Pikes Peak Hill Climb event which ...
Videos
Volkswagen ID R Pikes Peak - The record-run video
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...
A few weeks ago, Volkswagen managed to set an all-time record during the run at Pikes Peak hill climb race. The car? The mighty all-electric Volkswagen ...