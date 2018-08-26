Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has 770 HP and is the king of the Nurburgring

Lamborghini has officially unveiled the all-new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ during the Monterey Car Week in California. For shor the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ comes with the same V12 naturally aspirated engine but this time is deliver 770 horsepower and 720 Nm peak of torque.





As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds, with a not to 200 km/h being done in 8.6 seconds. The top speed is over 350 km/h and we also have to remind you that the Italian supercar has just 1.525 kilograms.





More than that, the new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ uses rear wheel steering, an all wheel driver and the all-new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 (ALA). The active aerodynamic system is able to react in less than 500 milliseconds so the car is able to react different depanding of the corners.





The SVJ starts at $517,700 with deliveries beginning in early 2019. The price includes Apple CarPlay. Lamborghini will build just 963 units – 63 of which will be the commemorative special SVJ 63. The latter one was also unveiled in Monterey.

