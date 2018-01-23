Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Aventador succesor might be a hybrid
Lamborghini Aventador succesor might be a hybrid
23 January 2018 10:03:42
Lamborghini Aventador is the flagship model of the Italian car manufacturer. But according to some reports, the model will be replaced in 2019 - 2020.
Now, our colleagues from Motor Authority have got the chance to spoke with Maurizio Reggiani, Lamborghini’s Research and Development Director.
According to him, the Aventador succesor might come in a hybrid form.
"With the new Aventador we must decide what will be the future of the super sports car in terms of electric contribution. What way to manage the weight coming from electrification, and to be able to guarantee every way to have the DNA of a super sports car", said Lamborghini official.
But one thing is sure: the Aventador replacement will still come with a V12 engine.
Another important thing is the transmission. The Aventador has a single-clutch gearbox and it will be perfect if the replacement model will get a double-clutch. But here is another problem.
"For me, everything that contribute to the weight is an enemy, and I need to decide what is better to put effort into and what to sacrifice. I am fully with you that a double-clutch is a marvelous solution. I have only one problem—additional weight", added Reggiani.
