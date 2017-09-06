Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is here and it has 730 horsepower
Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is here and it has 730 horsepower
6 September 2017 16:51:37
Lamborghini has officially unveiled the all-new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster. The car will be showcased during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show the event which will kick off on 12th September.
Just like the hardtop version, the new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster will have the same performance characteristics but all of them in an open-air driving experience.
The removable roof weights less than 6 kilograms and is finished in a standard matt black carbon fiber. On the option list you can find a high-gloss black finish, as well as a number of other Ad Personam color options.
Under the hood of the new Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster is a V12 natuarlly-aspirated unit that can deliver 730 horsepower and 690 Nm peak of torque. The unit is matted to a seven-speed Independent Shifting Rod (ISR) transmission. As a result, the Italian supercar can run from stand still to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds, while the top speed is clocked at 350 km/h The car also has a four-wheel drive system, active suspension, four-wheel steering, and EGO driving modes: Strada, Sport, and Corsa.
The price for the new Aventador S Roadster starts from 313,666 euros.
