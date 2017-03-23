Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamboghini Huracan Performante official photos and details
Lamboghini Huracan Performante official photos and details
23 March 2017 14:48:27
|Tweet
Lamborghini managed to surprise us again at this year Geneva Motor Show. The Italian brand unveiled the all new Huracan Performante, a supercar that manages to set a new time record on the famous Nurburgring circuit.
To be more specific, on 5 October 2016, the Huracán Performante set a new production car lap record of 6:52.01 min on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany.
Based on a hybrid aluminum and carbon fiber frame, the Huracán Performante’s body is produced from aluminum in conjunction with significant use throughout of Lamborghini’s Forged Composite.
The Performante features Forged Composite in structural components including front and rear spoiler, the engine bonnet, rear bumper and aerodynamic diffuser, contributing to the car’s weight reduction of 40 kg.
The Huracán Performante adopts Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA): ALA is also the Italian word for wing. This patented active aerodynamic system developed by Lamborghini for the Huracán Performante provides an active variation of aero load for high down force or low drag.
Lamborghini’s Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) governs all the car’s electronic systems in ‘real time’ and is perfectly integrated with the ALA system, activating the ALA system flaps in less than 500 milliseconds to ensure the best aerodynamic set-up of the car in every driving condition.
The enhanced naturally aspirated Huracán engine is the most powerful V10 produced to date by Lamborghini. Outputting 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm and producing 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, it is distinguished by a new bronze manifold that draws on the heritage of previous special edition engines such as the Diablo 30th Anniversary power plant.
The exhaust system has been redesigned to achieve weight reduction and less back pressure. The exhaust pipes, positioned at a higher and more central position, deliver a more aggressive sound in high performance use, resonant of motor racing.
The car’s powerful engine produces an optimized torque curve, with more than 70% of torque already available at 1,000 rpm. Reflecting this, Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual clutch transmission has been also optimized in order to match the increased performance.
The Performante’s dry weight is just 1,382 kg, giving a weight to power ratio of 2.16 kg. Weight distribution front and rear is 43/57. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, the Huracan Performante is propelled from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.9 seconds, and brakes from 100-0 km/h in 31 m.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2Engine: 60 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT MonzaEngine: v12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Hyundai RN30 Concept is a real mean machine
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Along with the new generation Hyundai i30, the Korean manufacturer also unveiled a sporty and high performance N concept, that is called RN30 and it will ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Volkswagen delivers record numbers in October despite Dieselgate
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Volkswagen saw a growing demand this year, even if the Dieselgate was not easy to be forgot. The Passenger Cars division managed to deliver 511,500 vehicles ...
Gadgets
Ford introduces Pedestrian Detection with night vision
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Adults can also be afraid of the dark. Especially when they are driving. Worries over night blindness, and fear of hitting someone – or something – ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
New Mazda RT24-P is ready for some action
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
During this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Mazda decided to approach its motorsport fans and introduced the new Mazda RT24-P race car. The new car will ...
Videos
Can you do some proper rallying in a BMW i3?
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...
BMW i3 is a vehicle created for city-life. The electric mini car has an electric motor and a new battery that can give you up to 320 kilometers. ...