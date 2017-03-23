Lamboghini Huracan Performante official photos and details













Lamborghini managed to surprise us again at this year Geneva Motor Show. The Italian brand unveiled the all new Huracan Performante, a supercar that manages to set a new time record on the famous Nurburgring circuit.





To be more specific, on 5 October 2016, the Huracán Performante set a new production car lap record of 6:52.01 min on the Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany.





Based on a hybrid aluminum and carbon fiber frame, the Huracán Performante’s body is produced from aluminum in conjunction with significant use throughout of Lamborghini’s Forged Composite.





The Performante features Forged Composite in structural components including front and rear spoiler, the engine bonnet, rear bumper and aerodynamic diffuser, contributing to the car’s weight reduction of 40 kg.





The Huracán Performante adopts Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA): ALA is also the Italian word for wing. This patented active aerodynamic system developed by Lamborghini for the Huracán Performante provides an active variation of aero load for high down force or low drag.





Lamborghini’s Piattaforma Inerziale (LPI) governs all the car’s electronic systems in ‘real time’ and is perfectly integrated with the ALA system, activating the ALA system flaps in less than 500 milliseconds to ensure the best aerodynamic set-up of the car in every driving condition.





The enhanced naturally aspirated Huracán engine is the most powerful V10 produced to date by Lamborghini. Outputting 640 hp (470 kW) at 8,000 rpm and producing 600 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, it is distinguished by a new bronze manifold that draws on the heritage of previous special edition engines such as the Diablo 30th Anniversary power plant.





The exhaust system has been redesigned to achieve weight reduction and less back pressure. The exhaust pipes, positioned at a higher and more central position, deliver a more aggressive sound in high performance use, resonant of motor racing.





The car’s powerful engine produces an optimized torque curve, with more than 70% of torque already available at 1,000 rpm. Reflecting this, Lamborghini’s seven-speed dual clutch transmission has been also optimized in order to match the increased performance.





The Performante’s dry weight is just 1,382 kg, giving a weight to power ratio of 2.16 kg. Weight distribution front and rear is 43/57. Accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, the Huracan Performante is propelled from 0 to 200 km/h in 8.9 seconds, and brakes from 100-0 km/h in 31 m.













