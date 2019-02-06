Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to be unveiled in Geneva

This year Geneva Motor Show will saw the debut of a new Lagonda concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero emission brand and the surprise debut of the Lagonda Vision Concept at last year’s Geneva Show, 2019 sees the reveal of Lagonda’s All-Terrain Concept.





The first model Lagonda will put into production, the All-Terrain Concept bears the bold hallmarks of the Vision Concept. By taking full advantage of its zero emission platform Lagonda’s design team has created a special car.





Joining the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will be examples of Aston Martin’s three core series production sportscars: Vantage, DB11 AMR and DBS Superleggera. Two of these cars are the work of Aston Martin’s bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin.





Inspiration has been taken from the high performance of motorsport for its Geneva Show Vantage. Finished in Q by Aston Martin’s exclusive searing ‘Cosmos Orange’ paintwork and featuring a dazzling array of interior and exterior carbon fibre detailing together with orange graphics and matching anodised interior switches, it perfectly expresses the Vantage’s innate dynamism and racing DNA.





The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs from 5 March to 17 March 2019.









