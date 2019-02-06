Home » News » Aston Martin » Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to be unveiled in Geneva
Lagonda All-Terrain Concept to be unveiled in Geneva
6 February 2019 16:50:21
This year Geneva Motor Show will saw the debut of a new Lagonda concept. Following the successful relaunch of Lagonda as the world’s first luxury zero emission brand and the surprise debut of the Lagonda Vision Concept at last year’s Geneva Show, 2019 sees the reveal of Lagonda’s All-Terrain Concept.
The first model Lagonda will put into production, the All-Terrain Concept bears the bold hallmarks of the Vision Concept. By taking full advantage of its zero emission platform Lagonda’s design team has created a special car.
Joining the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept will be examples of Aston Martin’s three core series production sportscars: Vantage, DB11 AMR and DBS Superleggera. Two of these cars are the work of Aston Martin’s bespoke personalisation service, Q by Aston Martin.
Inspiration has been taken from the high performance of motorsport for its Geneva Show Vantage. Finished in Q by Aston Martin’s exclusive searing ‘Cosmos Orange’ paintwork and featuring a dazzling array of interior and exterior carbon fibre detailing together with orange graphics and matching anodised interior switches, it perfectly expresses the Vantage’s innate dynamism and racing DNA.
The 89th Geneva Motor Show runs from 5 March to 17 March 2019.
1980 Aston Martin Bulldog ConceptEngine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1978 Aston Martin LagondaEngine: V8, Power: 242.4 kw / 325.1 bhp @ 5600 rpm, Torque: 508.4 nm / 375.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1998 Aston Martin Project Vantage ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 329.6 kw / 442.0 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 550.0 nm / 405.7 ft lbs @ 4200 rpm
1954 Aston Martin DB2/4 Bertone SpyderEngine: DB2 Vantage Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 140 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 195.24 nm / 144.0 ft lbs @ 2400 rpm
1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Bertone JetEngine: Twin Spark, Inline-6, Power: 225.2 kw / 302 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 366.07 nm / 270.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Mitsubishi Engelberg Tourer Concept to debut in Geneva
Mitsubishi is planing to expand its range and is ready to announce its intentions this Spring. Mitsubishi Motors will unveil its latest concept vehicle ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Ginetta announces new supercar
The supercar market is still very attractive with many niche manufacturers announcing products that rpromise to go fast and drive fantastic. Ginetta is ...
2018 Kia sales reached record levels
After long efforts, Kia is seen as an European brand, with cars designed and built in Europe. So no wonder it has good results in Europe and one of the ...
New NissanConnect available for Nissan Micra
Along with the introduction of new engines, Nissan is also making sure the Micra receives an important update when it comes to technology. Nissan’s ...
Renault replaces GT Line with RS Line on the new Clio
The all new generation Clio not only introduces a new interior and new technology in the small segment. It is also marking some important changes in the ...
Rally driver Esapekka Lappi joins Sebastien Ogier at Citroen
Big movement on the WRC transfer market as the current season is about to finish. A few weeks ago we have announced you that Sebastien Ogier won't compete ...
Video: how it works the all-new Porsche Wet Mode system
The new generation Porsche 911 992 was unveiled a few weeks ago. The latest generation of sports car comes with a few technical improvements, and one ...
