As we previously reported, there are some intersting moves on the WRC-transfer market as the season is about to end and all teams need to secure their future line-up.





Kris Meeke was a good pilon in the Citroen current team, but he made lots of mistakes which generated lots of damages. As a result, earlier this year, the French team decided to drop Meeke. As a result, the Irish-boy had no wheel to drive. Until next season because Toyota offered Meeke a good deal.





As a result, Esapekka Lappi went to Citroen, Meeke is with Toyota and Jari-Matti Latvala and Ott Tanak will continue with the Japanese team.





“I have given my life to rally and rally has given me so much but certainly I didn’t feel it was time to stop. I still think I can achieve a lot more in the sport and hopefully with this new exciting venture we can achieve good things together”, said Meeke.

