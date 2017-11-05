Home » News » Koenigsegg » Koenigsegg Agera RS is the new fastest street-legal production car in the world
Koenigsegg Agera RS is the new fastest street-legal production car in the world
5 November 2017 04:16:25
A few weeks ago, Bugatti Chiron managed to deliver a world record for 0-400-0 km/h run. But Koenigsegg Agera RS arrived on the track and posted a better time for that run: 36.44 seconds. Now, the Agera RS is back on the track and it also managed to steal another world record from Bugatti.
A Koenigsegg Agera RS driven by Koenigsegg factory driver, Niklas Lilja, has completed high speed runs in Pahrump, NV, today. The average speed achieved, measuring runs in both directions, was 447.0 km/h (277.9 mph). This is a new world record for a production vehicle. All data recorded and verified on site by Racelogic. As a result, the Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the new fastest street-legal production car in the world.
As you already know, the Koenigsegg Agera RS comes with a V8 5.0 liter biturbo engine rated at 1.360 horsepower and 1.371 Nm peak of torque. The car weights only 1.295 kilograms and this is why the model is so fast on the track. But now we have a new kid on the streets. It's name is Hennessey Venom F5 and we are waiting some new records posted by this car.
2000 Koenigsegg CCEngine: Supercahrged V8, Power: 488.4 kw / 655 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2002 Koenigsegg CC 8SEngine: Aluminum 90 Degree, V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 488.4 kw / 655 bhp @ 6800 rpm, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
1998 Koenigsegg CC ConceptEngine: V12, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp @ 9000 rpm, Torque: 500.0 nm / 368.8 ft lbs @ 9000 rpm
2007 Koenigsegg CCGTEngine: Aluminum Alloy 90 Degree, V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 447.4 kw / 600 bhpN/A
2004 Koenigsegg CCREngine: Aluminum 90 Degree, V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 601.0 kw / 806 bhp @ 6900 rpm, Torque: 920 nm / 678.6 ft lbs @ 5700 rpm
Infiniti QX80 to be revealed in Dubai
Infiniti will increase its SUV range with the introduction of its biggest 4x4 vehicle. Powerful proportions, commanding exterior design, a luxurious cabin ...
Hyundai Hypereconiq Ioniq concept scheduled for SEMA Las Vegas
The current Hyundai Ioniq is seen as a very efficient choice for those who want an alternative to the popular Toyota Prius. But it will never be seen ...
Hyundai BTR Edition Elantra Sport to be unveiled in SEMA
Hyundai wants to proove everyone that its Elantra compact sedan can also be sporty, so it has partnered with Blood Type Racing to develop the BTR Edition ...
DS uses its Formula E expertise to launch hybrid and electric cars
When it was selling with the Citroen logo, the DS brand was offering a hybrid version of the DS5 and DS4. Now, the established French premium brand is ...
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Vauxhall Zafira Tourer receives IntelliLink system
Even if more and more people are looking for SUV, Vauxhall still wants to give a chance to one of its most iconic models: the Zafira. Vauxhall’s Zafira ...
This donkey was fined with 6.800 USD for damaging a McLaren
Markus Zahn is the owner of a McLaren 650S Spider. He parked his car alongside a rural road in Vogelsberg, Germany. A few moment later a donkey started ...
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar WTCC Safety Car introduced
When it was tested by EuroNCAP only a year ago, the Volvo V60 was declared one of the safest cars on the planet. In fact, Volvo has the first three fastest ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
