Kia will debut on Indian market with the SP Concept

Kia understood quickly that in order to increase its sales in the Orient it has to be present in India, one of the markets with the biggest growth in the past decade. Kia will make its Indian market debut at the Auto Expo 2018 in New Delhi with a new concept car exclusive to India.





Kia will unveil the SP Concept at the New Delhi Motor Show on 7 February, 2018, alongside a showcase of 16 of the brand’s global models.





Inspired by Indian heritage and driven by advanced technology, the Kia SP Concept hints at the company’s plans to introduce a new SUV to the Indian market in future. The SP Concept combines sophisticated beauty, breakthrough technology, and high functionality in a small SUV form.





Alongside the world debut for the SP Concept, Kia will showcase a range of electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids, and other cars in its global product line up, including the new Stinger gran turismo. Kia Motors is looking to replicate its international success in India, the world’s fastest growing car market.









