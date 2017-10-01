Kia Stonic UK pricing announced
1 October 2017 18:16:26
|Tweet
Kia is decided to take its share in the booming small SUV segment with the new Stonic. The car is set to take on the current Nissan Juke, Renault Captur and peugeot 2008.
The new Kia Stonic will have five versions at launch, based on two trim grades (2 and ‘First Edition’) and three powertrains.
The Stonic will be available with a 98bhp 1.4-litre multi-point injection petrol engine, a 118bhp 1.0-litre T-GDi (Turbocharged Gasoline Direct injection) unit and a 108bhp 1.6-litre CRDi turbodiesel.
All models have a six-speed manual gearbox and feature ISG, Kia's intelligent engine stop/start system to prevent fuel being wasted and CO2 from being pumped into the air when the car is stationary in traffic.
Pricing will start at £16,295 for the 1.4-litre petrol grade ‘2’, rising to £20,495 for the ‘First Edition’ 1.6 CRDi diesel.
Kia expects to sell 70,000 units across Europe in 2018, rising steadily to 100,000 a year during the car's lifetime. The UK will contribute at least 10 per cent of the total. In the UK, B-CUV/SUV sales have risen by 50 per cent since 2014 and are expected to increase by another 40 per cent by 2020.
All models have 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, all-round electric windows with an automatic function on the driver's side, roof rails, rear parking sensors, remote locking, electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, a 3.5-inch supervision cluster, Bluetooth with voice recognition and music streaming, automatic light control, bi-function projection headlamps and cornering lights and LED daytime running lights. There are body-coloured bumpers, door mirror casings and door handles, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, 60:40 split rear seats and a six-speaker audio system.
Kia Stonic UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Kia Stonic UK pricing announced
Honda Sports EV Concept teased ahead of Tokyo Motor Show
Judas Priest Porsche 911 Turbo SE up for auction
-
Aston Martin Project Neptune is a submersible vehicle
Skoda reaches milestone of 20 million cars produced
Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio is the fastest production SUV around Nurburgring
Related Specs
2007 Kia Kue ConceptEngine: V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp, Torque: 542.33 nm / 400 ft lbs
2004 Kia Sport Concept CarN/A, Power: 149.1 kw / 200 bhpN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
New Vehicles
Audi Q2 2.0 TFSI now available in UK
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
Audi will try to address to a broader range of clients in UK by launching new engines for the Q2, its smallest SUV at the moment. It is the new 2.0 TFSI ...
Concept Cars
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Future Cars
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Market News
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Gadgets
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Various News
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Motorsports
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Videos
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...