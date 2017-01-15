Kia Stonic is the name of the upcoming crossover model made in Korea
There is no surprise that Kia is developing a new crossover. Its name will be Stonic and it will be developed in order to satisfy all the European needs. The car will be based on the Rio supermini and it will probably be revealed during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.
We are saying this because during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Kia will unveil the Picanto and the Stinger models. As a result they also have to keep something new for the Frankfurt show.
As you can imagine, the new Kia Stonic will compete against the Nissan Juke and the Renault Captur models. With all the details we will come after the car manufacturer will come with new info.
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Considering that every Rolls Royce model is very expensive, charging over 300.000 euros for the least expensive model, you would think that sales are ...
Having a fully connected car has become more important than having a powerful car. Fiat-Chrysler Group understood this and asked Google to develop its ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Porsche is doing a great job ain Le Mans and this is ready to be seen these days during Los Angeles Motor Show. The Stuttgart-based company unveiled the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
