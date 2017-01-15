Kia Stonic is the name of the upcoming crossover model made in Korea

There is no surprise that Kia is developing a new crossover. Its name will be Stonic and it will be developed in order to satisfy all the European needs. The car will be based on the Rio supermini and it will probably be revealed during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show.





We are saying this because during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show, Kia will unveil the Picanto and the Stinger models. As a result they also have to keep something new for the Frankfurt show.





As you can imagine, the new Kia Stonic will compete against the Nissan Juke and the Renault Captur models. With all the details we will come after the car manufacturer will come with new info.

Source: Kia