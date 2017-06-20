Home » News » Kia » Kia Stonic, first photos and details

Kia Stonic, first photos and details

20 June 2017 18:44:54

Kia is now officially joining the small SUV segment with the introduction of the new Stonic, a car that will rival with also recently unveiled Hyundai Kona.

The new Stonic is Kia's response to a B-segment that currently accounts for 1.1 million new car sales in Europe each year – around seven per cent of the market – and is forecast to expand to more than two million annual sales by 2020.

Designed in Europe, in collaboration with Kia’s Korean design studio, the body blends horizontal feature lines with sculpted surfaces. 

Individuality is important to many customers in the B-SUV segment, and the Stonic’s ‘Targa’-style roof enables buyers to choose a two-tone paint finish, inspired by the design of the 2013 Kia Provo concept. It will be available in Europe with up to 20 two-tone colour combinations, with a choice of up to five distinctive colours for the roof.

A range of lightweight, downsized, turbocharged petrol and diesel engines are available, each paired with a manual transmission. Buyers have the choice of Kia’s lightweight 1.0-litre T-GDI (turbocharged gasoline direct injection) engine, producing 120 php, as well as 1.25- or 1.4-litre naturally-aspirated MPI petrol engines. An efficient 1.6-litre diesel engine completes the range, offering the lowest emissions in the line-up.
Kia Stonic, first photos and details Photos

The car is fitted as standard with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Vehicle Stability Management (VSM). Specific functions of VSM include Torque Vectoring by Braking, Straight Line Stability, and Cornering Brake Control.

Buyers can choose from a selection of Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These technologies include Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition and Forward Collision Alert, Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Lane Departure Warning System. Backed by a new fusion camera system, Stonic offers High Beam Assist and Driver Attention Warning to further satisfy the safety needs of customers.

The car gets Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard, bringing smartphone functionality to the touchscreen infotainment system. Like other Kia models, it is available with a broad range of conveniences, including heated front seats, cruise control and keyless entry.



