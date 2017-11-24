Kia Stinger US pricing announced

Kia extends its US range with the introduction of one of its most capable cars in history. It is the fastback sport sedan that was introduced this summer: the new Stinger.





Expected to arrive in Kia dealers in December, the highest-performance production vehicle in the company’s history will be offered in five trim levels – Stinger, Stinger Premium, GT, GT1, and GT2. The Stinger starts at $31,900, the Stinger Premium starts at $37,100, the GT starts at $38,350, the GT1 starts at $43,250, the GT2 starts at $49,200 and the All-wheel drive is $2,200.





All Stingers come standard with a leather-appointed interior, though ultra-soft Nappa leather is available. A thick hand-stitched multifunction leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters sits front and center of the driver, while the GT trim gets a flat-bottom steering wheel. All Stingers are available with a large color TFT instrument cluster with performance gauges including a track timer, and in true gran turismo fashion, the Stinger has a generous 23.3 cu.-ft. of cargo space that can be accessed via a power liftgate with available Smart Trunk functionality.





The base Stinger rides on a passive suspension tuned to offer a balance of handling and ride comfort, while the GT is available with Kia’s first electronically controlled Dynamic Stability Damping Control and standard high-performance Brembo disc brakes.





Two turbocharged engines are available: The base Stinger and Premium trims get a 2.0-liter twin-scroll turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 255 horsepower at 6,200 rpm with 260 lb.-ft. of maximum torque available from 1,400 – 4,000 rpm.





Stingers wearing the GT moniker get a more powerful 3.3-liter twin-turbo V6 which produces 365 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and offers 376 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,300 – 4,500 rpm. Both engines are matched to a second-generation eight-speed rear-drive automatic transmission. All-wheel drive also is available across all trims.





The base audio system for the 2.0-liter turbo features six speakers and a seven-inch color touchscreen with the latest version of UVO, Kia’s telematics systems. The standard system found in the GT trim ups the speaker count to nine and includes an external amplifier. A premium Harman/Kardon audio system that features Clari-Fi and next-generation QuantumLogic Surround Sound technology is also available.









