Kia Stinger Gran Turismo UK pricing announced

They say it is the fastest Kia ever uilt and a real competitor for premium sedans like the Audi A4 and BMW 3 Series. The new Kia Stinger Gran Turismo is ready to tackle these rivals and to demonstrate its potential on the UK market.





Based on the 2011 Kia GT Concept from the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Stinger is now in full production and today goes on sale in the UK priced from £31,995.





It is the company's first classic grand tourer and the first rear-wheel-drive model it has introduced to Europe. In range-topping twin-turbo V6 guise, it is also the fastest-accelerating Kia ever, with a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds.





Inside, there is a horizontal sweep to the high-mounted, wing-shaped dashboard – also covered in leather – which is broken only by the 8.0-inch touchscreen for the navigation and infotainment system. Leather also adorns the door armrests, the D-shaped steering wheel and the gearshifter, which also has chrome sections.





To enhance comfort, dual automatic air conditioning is fitted to every model, while to aid the driver there is a 7.0-inch LCD Thin Film Transistor (TFT) supervision cluster and a customisable head-up display which allows key information – speed, navigation instructions and audio, cruise control and blind spot detection information – to be projected onto the windscreen. GT-Line S and GT S also have a 360-degree around-view monitor.





The 3.3-litre twin-turbo V6 T-GDi is the fastest-accelerating Kia ever, with a 0-60mph time of 4.7 seconds and a top speed of 168mph, while on the other the 2.2-litre CRDi's combined fuel consumption of 50.4mpg gives it a touring range of comfortably more than 600 miles. In between there is the 2.0-litre T-GDi offering much of the best of both: acceleration from 0-60mph in 5.8 seconds with combined fuel economy of 35.8mpg, allowing it to cover more than 450 miles before the driver will need to stop for fuel.









Tags: kia, kia stinger, 2017 kia stinger, kia stinger uk pricing, kia uk prices

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles